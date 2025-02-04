Sunil Sushila Sharma Sets Record with 24-Hour-37-Minute Talk Show on Natural Farming

SMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 4: Sunil Sushila Sharma from Jaipur has set a remarkable record by hosting a nonstop talk show for 24 hours and 37 minutes, engaging with over 58 participants. This extraordinary feat has been officially recognised by the India Book of Records as the longest talk show on natural farming.

Titled Akhand Samvad, the programme featured distinguished guests, including Padma Shri award-winning farmers, the Vice Chancellor of an Agricultural University, the Commissioner of the Food and Safety Department, the Director of the Agriculture Department, and several farmer scientists. The discussions covered various aspects of chemical-free farming, its benefits, challenges, and solutions. Additionally, experts explored methods to conserve the rapidly depleting water resources by optimizing agricultural water use. Throughout the event, a team from the India Book of Records was present to verify the achievement.

For years, Sunil Sushila Sharma has been dedicated to promoting chemical-free farming through his television programs. Having worked with multiple channels, his mission is to create a toxin-free agricultural environment, ensuring healthier food for the common man and a disease-free future for upcoming generations.

The entire event was streamed live on Update India's YouTube channel for 25 hours, attracting between 5,000 to 8,000 viewers who stayed engaged from start to finish.

Sunil Sushila Sharma, highlighted that the rising prevalence of diseases among people is due to the increasing presence of toxins in food. Farmers often believe that chemical-free farming leads to lower yields and is a challenging practice. However, the discussion featured farmers who shared their success stories, revealing that natural farming had doubled or even tripled their income, with their produce being sold directly from the farm.

He further attributed the success of this programme to the dedicated individuals who stayed in their offices through the night, patiently waiting for their turn to contribute to the discussion and engaging in meaningful conversations.

Padma Shri Sunda Ram Verma likened Sunil Sushila Sharma's efforts to a ritual, emphasizing that by sharing their thoughts, they are collectively working towards the success of this campaign.

"These efforts for chemical-free farming will bear fruit one day." - Padma Shri Jagdish Pareek said.

"Such programs serve as an inspiration for the youth. If we do not take action on issues like water conservation today, tomorrow we may be too late," said V.C. Balraj Singh, SKN University, Jobner.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)