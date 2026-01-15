super.money celebrates Makar Sankranthi with a blend of tradition and technology

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: super.money marked Makar Sankranthi with a unique on-ground festive activation at Carter Road, Mumbai, turning a familiar cultural symbol into an engaging digital experience. Early morning walkers along the promenade were greeted by an unusual sight, a giant kite floating high above, quietly commanding attention and sparking curiosity among joggers, families, college students, and commuters.

- Mumbai looked up: how one kite became a cultural moment, courtesy super.money

Within minutes, small crowds gathered as people slowed down, pointed skyward, and pulled out their phones. The larger-than-life kite carried just two elements: a prominent QR code and a simple, playful line "Yahan nahi katega...", a nod to the festive tradition of kite strings being cut during Sankranthi. The message invited passers-by to look up, smile, and engage with the moment.

Those who scanned the QR code found a light-hearted digital surprise - a festive activation by super.money that played on the idea that while kites may fall, rewards from super.money don't. The QR code led people to a cashback on their first UPI transaction, turning a moment of curiosity into an easy, intuitive digital interaction.

Rooted in a familiar festive symbol, super.money smartly blended tradition with technology, making digital payments feel less like a transaction and more like a discovery. To carry the experience beyond the sky, kites were also shared with people nearby, encouraging participation across age groups and adding to the festive atmosphere along the promenade.

As the morning went on, Carter Road became a canvas of small moments - people scanning the code, flying kites, clicking pictures, and sharing the unexpected sight across social platforms.

"Makar Sankranthi is about new beginnings, small moments of joy and things taking flight," said Prakash Sikaria, Founder and CEO of super.money. "We wanted to recreate that feeling in a way that felt familiar and playful, where people could pause, look up, and live an experience that felt intuitive and rewarding. If payments are a part of daily life, the experiences should feel just as simple and joyful".

About super.money

super.money, backed by the Flipkart Group, is a youth-focused UPI and credit-led fintech platform that is changing the way Indians manage their payments and financial needs. The app blends smooth and secure UPI payments with real cashback on every transaction and easy access to credit, including secured RuPay cards, credit at checkout and personal loans. super.money's focus is on delivering recurring value to users instead of one-time rewards. Built with a strong compliance culture, super.money aims to become India's preferred financial platform that brings together UPI, credit and everyday commerce. super.money is ISO 27001 and PCI DSS certified.

