Superdry Launches its FIFA Official Licensed Products Collection

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12: Ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, Superdry has launched its FIFA Official Licensed Products Collection in India, a limited-edition range timed to the world's biggest football tournament.

The collection features a tribute line of seven country jerseys, each re-imagined through Superdry's distinctive design lens and signature detailing. Complementing the jersey offering is a luxe athleisure capsule inspired by the world of football. Designed for match days, celebrations and everything in between, the collection is built for football fans and fashion enthusiasts alike, offering a stylish way to showcase their zeal for the game both on and off the field.

To mark the launch, Superdry has unveiled #WearYourGame, a high-energy campaign film that captures the passion and emotions that universally define the love for football. The action-packed campaign film follows a series of fan moments that bring the spirit of the game to life.

Through dynamic storytelling and energetic visuals, the campaign highlights how football pride extends far beyond the ninety minutes on the pitch and becomes part of everyday identity.

With their FIFA campaign, Superdry brings together football fandom, fashion and chic street style through a collection designed for the moments that matter most, from kick-off to the final whistle and beyond.

The FIFA Official Licensed Products Collection is manufactured under license by Q-LIVE in partnership with Superdry, and is available for a limited time in India across all Superdry stores, select partner retailers, Superdry.in and on Ajio.

About Superdry

Superdry is a global contemporary fashion brand celebrated for its distinctive fusion of British craftsmanship, Japanese-inspired graphic energy, and American varsity heritage. Loved by Gen Z and young millennials, the brand is recognised for its iconic streetwear, premium fabrications, and elevated style codes that blend cultural relevance with modern design.

In India, Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) operates the country's largest Superdry network and holds a 76% stake in the brand's IP for India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Since introducing Superdry to India in 2012, RBL has expanded the brand to over 200 points of sale across more than 50 cities, with its e-commerce footprint extending reach to over 2,300 cities nationwide.

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