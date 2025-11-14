Superhealth Launches "Honest Second Opinion"- a Radical Step Towards Transparent, Patient-First Healthcare

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 14: Superhealth, India's first zero-wait, zero-commission hospital network, today announced the launch of "Honest Second Opinion," a groundbreaking service that helps patients make informed decisions about their treatment plans and surgical recommendations. The initiative ensures that patients undergo medical procedures only when truly necessary- not out of fear, pressure, or profit. The service is completely free, even for those who are not Superhealth VIP Pass members.

The Story That Sparked a Movement

The idea for Honest Second Opinion was inspired by a true story. A young female patient visited Superhealth for a second opinion after being told by multiple hospitals that she urgently required a pacemaker implantation. For someone her age, that recommendation carried life-long implications- at least four future replacement surgeries, each one major and risk-laden. The financial impact alone would have been devastating, with the total cost of such procedures reaching as high as ₹15 lakhs.

At Superhealth, her case wasn't rushed through a quick two-minute consultation. Instead, a multi-specialty team that included a cardiologist, dermatologist and pharmacology consultant spent hours understanding her complete medical history, lifestyle, and prescriptions before making any recommendation. That diligence revealed that her heart rhythm issue wasn't permanent at all. It was an adverse drug interaction caused by three acne medications prescribed together. With the right diagnosis and medication change, her heart rhythm normalized. No implant. No surgery. No unnecessary risk. As a Superhealth VIP Pass holder, all her consultations and diagnostic tests, worth nearly ₹35,000, were completely free of charge as part of her VIP package. No implant. No surgery. No unnecessary risk.

Care Comes Before Commerce

"At Superhealth, care always comes before commerce," said Varun Dubey, Founder and CEO of Superhealth. "Too many patients today are rushed through brief consultations and left to make life-changing decisions without context or clarity. At Superhealth, our doctors are free from the pressures that can often exist in legacy healthcare systems. They listen, ask and understand because medicine is not a race. With Honest Second Opinion, we're putting the power back in the patient's hands, guided by transparency, empathy, and science. Every treatment begins with one question: What's best for the patient?. To make sure that everyone can benefit from it, we're making this completely free. Email us your reports and meet our doctors and they will tell you whether you really need this surgery or not."

Her story isn't rare -- it's a reflection of what's possible when doctors have the time and the freedom to actually listen before they prescribe. Across India, 10- 15% of outpatient consultations result in surgery.

At Superhealth's flagship hospital in Koramangala, Bengaluru, "We try everything possible to ensure we can mitigate the need for surgery. In fact, Superhealth prescribes surgery in less than half the cases compared to industry standards," added Varun.

This ensures more patients are treated safely, effectively and optimally, without being pushed prematurely to the operating room.

Video Byte - Honest Second Opinion

What "Honest Second Opinion" Offers

A comprehensive, unhurried review of your diagnosis, treatment plan, and surgery that you have been recommended elsewhere

* Clear, evidence-based recommendations on whether to proceed, delay, revise, or explore non-surgical alternatives.

* Free consultation where Superhealth doctors take the time to understand your story, not just your symptoms -- never rushed or pressured.

* Completely free access for all patients, regardless of Superhealth membership status.

If you or someone you know has been advised a surgery and wants a transparent second opinion from Superhealth's expert team, email honestsecondopinion@super.health

