Supersox Welcomes Bollywood Superstar Kartik Aaryan as their Brand Ambassador

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 22: Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has joined forces with Supersox, India's leading premium socks brand. With his irresistible charm, versatile acting, and effortless sense of style, Kartik perfectly embodies the spirit of Supersox, which blends fashion, innovation, and comfort.

Kartik Aaryan has become a household name, not just for his blockbuster hits but also for his bold fashion choices. His ability to make a sharp tuxedo look iconic as well as a casual street-style outfit look effortlessly cool is why he's adored by millions. This collaboration with Supersox is an extension of his sartorial journey--premium, refined, and unapologetically modern. Just as Kartik redefines Bollywood stardom, Supersox is redefining everyday essentials for an audience that demands elegance, quality, and innovation.

"With his unique ability to connect with people across generations, Kartik Aaryan perfectly captures the spirit of Supersox," said Harsh, Director of Supersox. "At Supersox, we believe socks are more than just a necessity, and with this collaboration, we are redefining boundaries to showcase how even everyday essentials can reflect individuality and aspirations."

Supersox is revolutionizing the sock market, catering to India's evolving style sensibilities. What sets Supersox apart is its use of unique materials, such as naturally antibacterial bamboo, paired with trendy patterns and premium designs. The brand delivers unmatched quality and a touch of elegance in every pair, offering a diverse range of socks designed for every age group, from kids to adults, ensuring style and comfort for all.

Speaking about the collaboration during the TVC shoot, Kartik shared, "Supersox is the first brand to truly disrupt the category, and I'm thrilled to be a part of this change and their mission to make socks a statement piece." Kartik brings an unparalleled mix of magnetism and allure to the collaboration, perfectly reflecting Supersox's vision of blending accessibility with exclusivity. "I've always believed that the little details, like socks, can make a big difference in showcasing personal style," Kartik said.

With this partnership, Supersox continues to cater to India's premium audience while elevating the standards of functional fashion. The collaboration signifies a shared commitment to pushing boundaries and making everyday wearables a celebration of personal style and innovation.

About Supersox

Supersox comes from the house of Super Knit Industries, founded by the visionary Mr. Naval Saraf who has been in the socks business since 1975. Supersox was launched by his two sons Harsh & Vivek Saraf in 2012, with a vision to ensure that every foot in India has the comfort of a good quality sock.

Over the years, the company has grown into India's most credible socks manufacturer, backed by a strong supply chain and a state-of-the-art factory that sets global benchmarks in quality and innovation. What sets Supersox apart is its world-class manufacturing facility, recognized with 13 global certifications, ensuring unparalleled craftsmanship and quality. From cutting-edge sustainable materials to bold, fashion-forward designs, every pair reflects the brand's commitment to excellence. Supersox is one of India's most trusted premium socks brands offering 10,000+ unique socks for all ages and occasions. Supersox, is available at retail outlets nationwide and is also available on all major platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Zepto, and Blinkit. Explore more at supersox.com and follow @Supersox_India on Instagram.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)