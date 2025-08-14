Suraksha Se Samriddhi Summit 2025: Smart Technologies to Predict and Prevent Crime

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 14: The prestigious Suraksha Se Samriddhi Summit 2025, organized by MBL Suraksha Security Systems, was held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Paschim Vihar, attracting over 500 entrepreneurs, social workers, and concerned citizens. The summit showcased the latest advancements in smart technology designed to provide real-time alerts and early warnings of potential accidents, thefts, fires, and other emergencies.

Led by the company's Founder & Director, *Jatinder Singh, and Director **Nitin Anand*, the summit emphasized the importance of adopting a proactive approach to safety and security. "We must now adopt security by being proactive rather than reactive," said Jatinder Singh during his address. "Our goal is to issue warnings before incidents occur and prevent crimes before they happen."

Mr. Jatinder Singh shared that the inspiration behind developing these technologies came from a personal incident--a theft at his own shop. With no existing solution available, he decided to develop the system himself. "This strategy has not only helped prevent thefts and violence but has also created employment opportunities for young people," he added.

Director Nitin Anand provided attendees with a detailed explanation of the technical aspects of the smart security systems. "These live monitoring services empower users with real-time vigilance, enabling them to respond before an emergency escalates," he noted.

Adding a motivational dimension to the event, renowned speaker *Dr. Vivek Bindra* addressed the audience, emphasizing the importance of safety, self-reliance, and technological awareness. "In today's world, it's not enough to stay safe--we must also contribute to the safety of others," he said.

The summit was widely praised as a major step forward in integrating smart technologies with community awareness. Attendees appreciated the initiative, recognizing it as a forward-thinking approach to public safety.

More than just a showcase of innovation, the Suraksha Se Samriddhi Summit 2025 served as a powerful reminder of the need for vigilance and preparedness. By combining technology with education and awareness, it paved the way for a safer and more secure future for all.

