Surreal Global Unveils Toyland Themed 6th Edition of World of Christmas at Jio World Drive

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Surreal Global has unveiled the 6th edition of World of Christmas, its annual festive experiential property, at Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Running from mid-December until December 28, this year's Toyland-themed edition focuses on immersive design, large-scale installations, interactive zones, and family-focused festive experiences.

World of Christmas was conceptualised by Surreal Global in 2018 with the vision of creating a large-scale Christmas property tailored for Indian urban audiences. Over the years, the IP has expanded across key retail destinations in Bengaluru and Mumbai, before establishing itself as an annual festive property at Jio World Drive from 2022 onwards. Designed and executed end-to-end by Surreal Global, each edition builds on the last in scale, programming, and audience engagement.

The Toyland-themed edition introduces several new additions, including an Animatronic Reindeer Barn, an enhanced Santa's Grotto for meet-and-greets, arcade-style games, expanded DIY activity zones, and a dedicated Letter to Santa station. Multiple daily festive parades featuring elves, toy soldiers, mascots, and Santa animate the space, while signature elements such as the snow blizzard and the central Christmas tree continue as visual anchors.

Spread across 12 days, World of Christmas is anchored by a winter market format with themed stalls, streetscapes, and open walkways. The market brings together winter comfort food and seasonal festive fare alongside curated retail pop-ups, games, and interactive activities, positioning it as a seasonal shopping and entertainment destination during the December festive period.

Commenting on the sixth edition, Rahul Soni, Founder, Surreal Global, said, "World of Christmas is a Surreal Global-owned IP that we have built and grown over the years with the intent of creating a festive destination people return to every December. With each edition, our focus is on expanding the scale, introducing new experiences, and making the overall celebration more immersive, while retaining the warmth and nostalgia associated with Christmas. The Toyland edition reflects that journey, with more interactive moments, playful installations, and walk-through experiences that continue to strengthen World of Christmas as a signature seasonal property for the city."

Through World of Christmas and its wider portfolio of experiential projects, Surreal Global continues to strengthen its position in creating large-scale, seasonal experiences that draw diverse audiences during key calendar moments. With consistent focus on immersive design, live entertainment, retail integration, and community-driven programming, the company's work reflects its approach to building repeatable, scalable experiential properties with strong audience recall.

About Surreal Global

Established in 2010, Surreal Global is South Asia's leading outdoor decor and installation agency. With over a decade of experience, we specialize in designing conceptual decor for urban and retail spaces and creating larger-than-life installations. By leveraging our expertise in outdoor decor, we have executed thematic and magnificent displays for turnkey projects at premium malls, airports and other popular outdoor spaces - both in India and Internationally. Our team of skilled and experienced designers have created a niche for themselves in the realm of design and their work is seen as amongst the finest in the business. We are a full-service company that delivers innovative and customized decor solutions to clients with every aspect from design to fabrication and implementation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)