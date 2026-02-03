Surya Roshni Champions EPR-Driven E-Waste Awareness Across Delhi-NCR, Advancing Cleaner and Greener Communities

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 2: Surya Roshni Limited, one of India's leading manufacturers across lighting, fans, home appliances, steel pipes, and PVC pipes, strengthened its commitment to environmental sustainability by conducting an EPR-led e-waste awareness drive across residential societies in Delhi-NCR. The initiative is aligned with the Government of India's Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework and focuses on promoting responsible e-waste disposal and environmentally conscious community practices.

As part of the first phase, the company rolled out awareness programmes across many residential societies in key locations including Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. Through on-ground engagement, Surya Roshni educated residents on the importance of proper segregation, safe collection, and scientific recycling of e-waste, including lighting products, electrical fittings, and consumer appliances, to minimise environmental harm and support sustainable waste management.

Speaking on the initiative, Padma Shri Jai Prakash Agarwal, Chairman, Surya Roshni Limited, said, "Environmental responsibility has always been central to Surya Roshni's business philosophy. Through this EPR-driven e-waste awareness initiative, we aim to sensitise consumers about responsible end-of-life management of electrical and electronic products. Our focus is on encouraging long-term behavioural change that contributes to a cleaner environment, efficient resource utilisation, and a stronger circular economy."

In addition to e-waste management, Surya Roshni continues to advance its broader sustainability and social responsibility agenda across its manufacturing locations. The company is organising a dedicated women's health camp in Kashipur to promote preventive healthcare and improve community well-being. It is also undertaking plantation drives at its Malanpur and Kashipur units, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing green cover, supporting biodiversity, and reducing its environmental footprint.

Following the completion of the first phase in Delhi-NCR, the e-waste awareness programme is planned to be expanded to other adjoining NCR regions. This phased approach reflects Surya Roshni's long-term vision of embedding sustainability at the grassroots level while strengthening responsible waste management ecosystems across urban communities.

About Surya Roshni Limited

Founded in 1973, Surya Roshni Ltd. is a diversified Indian conglomerate with a strong presence across lighting solutions, consumer durables, fans and appliances, steel pipes and tubes, PVC pipes, wires and cables, and allied infrastructure products. A trusted name in the consumer lighting and electrical space, Surya offers a wide portfolio of LED lighting, luminaires, fans, and electrical solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Its professional lighting segment delivers energy-efficient, high-performance solutions for urban infrastructure, industrial facilities, and large public projects.

Built on decades of trust, durability, and performance, the company is recognized for its integrated manufacturing capabilities, backward integration, robust R & D, and a strong nationwide distribution network. Surya operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across Bahadurgarh (NCR-Delhi), Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh), Kashipur (Uttarakhand), Hindupur (Andhra Pradesh), and Anjar (Gujarat), serving homes, industries, and large infrastructure projects.

With exports to over 50 countries, Surya has evolved over five decades to emerge as India's largest ERW pipe exporter and a leading name in lighting and electrical solutions. The company pioneered Direct Forming Technology for section pipes at its Gwalior facility. Innovation is driven by the Surya Technology & Innovation Centre (Noida), enabling the development of energy-efficient, future-ready products backed by stringent quality and testing standards.

With revenues exceeding ₹8,000 crore, Surya Roshni remains committed to sustainable manufacturing, long-term partnerships, and creating enduring value for customers, communities, and stakeholders.

www.surya.co.in

