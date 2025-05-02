Sushant Mehta launches Bellance Salon, aims to redefine luxury in India's Salon industry

SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 2: Industry stalwart Sushant Mehta has announced the launch of his own premium salon venture, Bellance Salon, marking a new phase in his 16-year journey in India's beauty and grooming sector. After years of scaling operations for established brands such as Cut & Style, Affinity, Nailashes, and Madonna, Sushant Mehta now steps forward with a brand built on personal vision and industry insight.

Bellance Salon aims to reshape how luxury is perceived and delivered in the salon experience -- not just in terms of interior design, but in how clients are treated and how professionals operate. "I've worked with iconic salon brands, handled operations, and scaled businesses, but I always felt something was missing," said Mr. Sushant Mehta. This philosophy forms the foundation of Bellance, a brand focused on attention to detail, hospitality, and warmth. The experience is designed to go beyond basic services -- offering an environment that is both premium and deeply personal, from thoughtful consultations to premium product usage.

Client-first, detail-driven approach

Bellance will offer a range of services, including hair, skincare, grooming, and wellness rituals, with a strong focus on quality products, modern techniques, and client comfort. The brand also plans to expand into med-beauty offerings in its upcoming aesthetics vertical. "Our promise is simple," Mr. Sushant Mehta added. "Every client who walks into Bellance should walk out feeling more confident, relaxed, and respected."

Franchise model with 360° support

Bellance will also operate under a robust and scalable franchise model -- offering both franchise-operated and company-operated formats. With comprehensive support including architectural planning, hiring assistance, influencer-led marketing, and a built-in AI enabled CRM system, the brand positions itself as a platform for growth for franchise partners.

The upcoming "bellance academy" will further support training, skill development, and consistency in service delivery across locations. "Our franchise is not just a business transaction. It's a partnership -- built on trust, training, and long-term profitability," Mr. Sushant Mehta said.

Expansion roadmap across India

Bellance Salon will begin operations in Delhi-NCR, with locations planned in Central and South Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad. In Phase 2, the brand will expand to Dubai, London, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, followed by pan-India coverage in Phase 3.

Alongside salon expansion, the "bellance academy" will open as a professional development hub to train stylists, therapists, and entrepreneurs -- aimed at raising standards across the beauty sector. "We're not just building a brand," Mr. Sushant Mehta stated. "We're building a movement. A new standard in luxury beauty -- one that is scalable, sustainable, and deeply human."

Bellancing soon! For more information, visit - https://bellancesalon.com/

Instagram Handle - https://www.instagram.com/bellancesalon?igsh=MWtheGR0NjN0d3VjcA%3D%3D

