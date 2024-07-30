Sushma's Building Business Summit Drives Insightful Discussions on the Future of Real Estate

NewsVoir Chandigarh [India], July 30: The second edition of the Building Business Summit, organized by the renowned Sushma Group, concluded successfully on July 26, 2024, at The Tagore Theater in Chandigarh. As India's only event dedicated to channel partners, the event witnessed the august presence of esteemed industry leaders, discussing the future of commercial real estate, technology, and brand building. The summit aimed to empower and educate channel partners to elevate their brands and businesses, showcasing informative sessions led by key speakers. The first session focused on the future of commercial real estate expansion in tier-2 cities. Shriram PM Monga, Principal Consultant and Co-Founder of SRED, along with Firoz Khan, Vice President and Head for North India at PPZ, shared their valuable insights on the emerging trends and opportunities within the commercial real estate landscape. The panel was expertly moderated by Namrata Kohli, a renowned journalist and author known for her expertise in business and real estate. Following this, Following this, Mr. Akash Gautam delivered an engaging Happiitude speaker session, inspiring channel partners on how to maintain a happy heart and achieve success in their work.

The second session, led by the eminent speaker Ashwinder R. Singh, Co-Chair CII, Real Estate and Renowned Author, spoke about Brand Building. His insights on the Future of Technology in Real Estate and AI/IoT in Real Estate emerged as visionary, providing opportunities for learning, networking, and business development. The summit also featured Q & A sessions where experts enriched the channel partners with their enlightening thoughts.

Excited about the successful culmination, Prateek Mittal, Executive Director of Sushma Group, marked the summit as a significant milestone. "We acknowledge our key speakers' valuable contributions and insights shared during the summit. The Building Business Summit has undoubtedly set a new benchmark in the real estate industry, promoting collaboration, innovation, and growth," he adds.

Shriram PM Monga, Principal Consultant and Co-founder of SRED, says, "The Summit provided a platform for meaningful discussions on the future of commercial real estate in tier 2 cities. The insights shared here will definitely navigate the sector towards growth. It was an honor to be a part of such a transformative event."

"The conversations around the expansion of commercial real estate in tier 2 cities brought together the best minds in the industry, paving the way for a brighter future. It was enlightening to be a part of the Building Business Summit," adds Firoz Khan, Vice President and Head for North India at PPZ.

Ashwinder R. Singh, Co-Chair of CII Real Estate and Renowned Author, expressed, "The discussions at the summit have highlighted the importance of technology and innovation in real estate. From AI to IoT, these advancements are shaping the future of our industry. The summit was an excellent opportunity to explore how we can leverage these technologies."

The event was a great success, focusing on staying updated with tech advancements and offering practical strategies for using social media and CRM in real estate branding, emphasizing the importance of adapting to changing market dynamics.

