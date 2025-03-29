Swasti Yoga Center's Revolutionary Green Yoga Certification Programs Set to Redefine Wellness at Yoga for LiFE Conference, Georgia

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 29: Swasti Yoga Center, a global leader in sustainable wellness education, is set to make a historic mark in Georgia as it introduces the world's first-ever Green Yoga Certification Programs. These innovative programs will be unveiled at the upcoming Yoga for LiFE Conference at Hotel Biltmore in Tbilisi on Sunday, April 6, 2025--just one week away.

LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), an India-led global mass movement initiated by Hon. Indian Prime Minister Modi in 2021, promotes mindful and deliberate consumption while encouraging individuals and communities to adopt sustainable practices. In support of this mission, the conference will gather a powerhouse of yoga, wellness, and sustainability experts, all united in the drive to foster Pro Planet People approach. Attendees can expect engaging panel discussions and exclusive book launches--including the Georgian Panchatantra Yogasutra, and the Green Yoga Instructor Guidebook--along with live chair yoga demonstrations that vividly illustrate how integrating green principles into yoga can pave the way for a healthier, more sustainable future.

At the heart of the conference is Swasti Yoga Center's groundbreaking Green Yoga Certification Program. Designed for yoga instructors, corporate wellness coaches, and environmental advocates, this pioneering initiative merges ancient yogic wisdom with modern sustainability practices. Developed by an ISO-certified and AYUSH-accredited institution, the program equips professionals with the skills to lead carbon-neutral yoga practices, embrace climate-conscious living, and practice responsible travel--an approach aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policies.

"Our mission is to inspire a shift towards sustainability through mindful living. Bringing this program to Georgia is not just an expansion, but a commitment to global well-being," stated Dr. Vikas Chothe, founder of Swasti Yoga Center.

As nations worldwide intensify their focus on sustainable practices, the launch of these first-of-its-kind certification programs marks a watershed moment in the eco-conscious movement. Swasti Yoga Center invites yoga practitioners, educators, and environmental advocates to join this transformative journey and experience firsthand the profound benefits of Green Yoga, setting a new standard for the integration of wellness with environmental stewardship.

For more information visit - https://bsmedia.business-standard.comwww.swastiyogacenter.com

