Swiggy Dineout Brings Back GIRF 2025 - India's Biggest Dining Out Festival with Unbeatable Deals & Rewards

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 28: Swiggy Limited, India's leading on-demand convenience platform, is set to redefine dining experiences yet again with the return of its much-anticipated Great Indian Restaurant Festival (GIRF) 2025. Starting August 22, during the entire upcoming festive season of 2 months, food lovers across 50+ cities in India can enjoy up to 50% discount on dining at 20,000+ top restaurants across categories including cafes, pubs, bars, luxury dining, and family dining restaurants. Additionally, HDFC Bank credit card users can avail an extra 10% discount, making every meal even more rewarding. Also, with the newly launched DineCash, users can earn cashback equal to 10% of the bill amount.

- Up to 50% off on dining out across 20,000+ restaurants in 50+ cities

- GIRF will be live from August 22 for 2 months

- Swiggy Dineout has also launched DineCash that promises 10% cashback on every bill payment, to make the dining experience more rewarding

- Rolls out a campaign with Uorfi Javed in line with this year's theme of GIRF 2025 - 'Discount Hai Disco'

The company announced that this season of GIRF is themed around 'Discount Hai Disco'. Swiggy Dineout has rolled out a campaign film starring Uorfi Javed in a disco avatar.

Following the phenomenal success of earlier editions, which saw millions of diners save over ₹143 crore collectively, this edition promises to be even bigger. GIRF 2025 will feature a mix of long-time favorites as well as first-time restaurant partners across categories, from luxury dining and family restaurants to buzzing pubs, cafes, and bars.

More Than Just Discounts: Introducing DineCash

To make dining out even more rewarding, Swiggy Dineout has introduced DineCash, a cashback program that allows users to earn and redeem DineCash on every transaction made through the platform. With DineCash, the savings do not end with just one meal. Every time a customer pays the bill via Swiggy Dineout, he/she automatically earns 10% of the bill amount as cashback as DineCash, which can be redeemed on the next visit at any partner restaurant.

DineCash is accessible to everyone, making dining out feel more valuable every single time. Whether it's a college student grabbing a meal, a group of friends trying a new pub, or a family enjoying a weekend dinner, DineCash makes every bill smarter by turning it into savings for the next outing.

Uorfi Javed Leads Swiggy Dineout's All-New Marketing Campaign

This season's campaign, themed 'Discount Hai Disco', captures the joy of irresistible offers with a quirky, celebratory twist. The campaign film, conceptualized by The New Thing, stars Uorfi Javed and brings alive the infectious excitement of such good dining deals, they call for a party.

The film opens with someone sitting in a restaurant. The person, holding a small remote with 2 buttons, says 'Isne, mujhe ye dia'. The 2 buttons say- 1) Call for Cheque and 2) Call for Disco. The person presses 'Call for Disco'. Immediately after this, the lighting in the restaurant changes and blaring music begins to play. Six background dancers barge into the restaurant and surround the person's table in fast-paced synced choreo. In the next frame, someone rolls in a big disco ball and Uorfi Javed emerges from it. She's holding a cloche. She opens it to reveal a display that talks about the discounts at GIRF 2025.

Film link: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNpfNoNI6-p/?igsh=eW11czcyazR5Ymln

Speaking about the return of GIRF, Mr.Dhruvish Thakkar, AVP - Revenue & Marketing, Swiggy Dineout, said, "The Great Indian Restaurant Festival has become India's biggest celebration of dining out, and GIRF 2025 is our biggest and most exciting edition yet. What makes this year special is the launch of DineCash, which ensures the benefits don't stop at the table but extend to the next meal as well. Our focus with GIRF 2025 was to make it not just about discounts, but about the feeling of celebration and joy that comes with such big dining deals. Discount Hai Disco gave us the perfect canvas to capture that energy -- bold, joyful, and unforgettable. With Uorfi Javed bringing her trademark quirk and The New Thing's creative edge, we've built a campaign that turns dining out into a true spectacle."

At its core, the Great Indian Restaurant Festival is Swiggy Dineout's way of making dining out fun, rewarding, and accessible for everyone. From the Top Cafes to Fine Dine Restaurants to Casual Dining Restaurants, and QSRs across cities are participating in this edition of GIRF. Top names include the likes of Bastian, California Burritto, Hard Rock Cafe, JW Marriott, Social, Punjab Grill and many more. GIRF 2025 ensures that every foodie across India gets a slice of the action.

Swiggy Dineout is a dining-out platform in India that allows customers to book tables, avail discounts, and discover top restaurants across various cities. With over 40,000 restaurants live on the platform for bookings and bill payments across 50+ cities, Swiggy Dineout strives to make dining experiences seamless, enjoyable, and accessible, enabling food enthusiasts to explore and indulge in culinary delights.

About Swiggy

Swiggy is India's pioneering on-demand convenience platform, catering to millions of consumers each month. Founded in 2014, its mission is to elevate the quality of life for the urban consumer by offering unparalleled convenience, enabled by 5.4 lakh delivery partners. With an extensive footprint in food delivery, Swiggy collaborates with over 2.5 lakh restaurants across ~718 cities. Instamart, its quick commerce platform operating in 124 cities, delivers groceries and other essentials across 20+ categories in 10 minutes. Fueled by a commitment to innovation, Swiggy continually incubates and integrates new services like Swiggy Dineout and Swiggy Scenes into its app, as well as creating standalone offerings like Snacc and Pyng for opening up new market segments. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and Swiggy One, the country's only membership program offering benefits across food, quick commerce and dining out, Swiggy aims to provide a superior experience to its users.

