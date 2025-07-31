Swiggy Launches 'Mom'entum Policy: A Multi-Year Maternity Program Supporting Mothers at Every Stage

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31: Swiggy, India's leading on-demand convenience platform, today announced significant enhancements to its parental care policy with the introduction of 'Mom'entum 2.0--a comprehensive, multi-year program designed to support mothers at every stage of their motherhood journey. 'Mom'entum is Swiggy's dedicated policy for women, complementing its broader gender-neutral parental care policy. Recognizing this transformative phase, Swiggy's enhanced policy ensures role security, flexible work, part-time options, and pre and postpartum support.

Girish Menon, Chief Human Resources Officer at Swiggy, said, "Inclusivity goes beyond increasing gender diversity -- it's about building a workplace where mothers feel supported as they grow their careers and care for their families. Over the past 11 years, women at Swiggy have led critical roles -- driving impact and solving complex challenges. We understand that motherhood isn't a single event, but a journey with evolving needs and challenges. That's where 'Mom'entum 2.0 comes in -- a long-term, structured program that offers meaningful support, especially during the most formative years of motherhood. It's designed to create an environment where women can grow in their careers while staying true to their personal journeys. This is another step in our ongoing commitment to building a truly inclusive workplace for all Swiggsters."

The 'Mom'entum policy includes:

Pre-Childbirth Support

* Pre-Parenthood Support: Swiggy's gender-neutral policy supportsfv individuals from the moment they consider parenthood, offering partial financial support for IVF and prenatal care, flexible work during IVF cycles, five paid leaves, and financial assistance per child for fertility treatments, adoption, or surrogacy procedures.

* Pre-Maternity & Transition Planning: Swiggy facilitates structured planning before maternity leave and begins check-ins two months prior to their return, ensuring aligned expectations and a smooth re-entry.

* Foster an inclusive environment: Swiggy runs expert-led 'What To Expect' sessions to equip managers and colleagues with empathy, care, and sensitivity to specifically support team members before, during, and after maternity leave.

Extended Maternity Support

After 26 weeks of maternity leave, mothers can opt to work from home for up to a year. The company provides financial support for the newborn, child insurance, and maternity expenses for biological and commissioning parents. Child welcome hampers, additional reimbursements for postnatal recovery, vaccinations, parenting workshops, essential gear, and other needs, plus access to prenatal and postnatal wellness sessions.

The'Mom'entum policy takes a comprehensive approach, offering mothers support that goes beyond financial assistance, including:

Post-Maternity Support

* Flexible Work Arrangements and Part-Time Options: Apart from working from home, mothers can also opt for part-time roles with prorated pay if it suits their new schedule better. The policy also offers gender-neutral bonding leave of 15 days up to the child's third year, and annual leave extensions.

* Career Continuity and Role Protection: Swiggy ensures career continuity through a structured transition plan, ensuring that mothers return to the same or a similar role. Returning mothers exploring internal opportunities will have access to at least three comparable internal job opportunities, along with mentorship from experienced Swiggy moms, buddy support, and access to the "Swiggy Moms Community" for peer connection and guidance.

* Personalized Postpartum Support for Physical and Mental Wellbeing: To support new mothers after childbirth, Swiggy will facilitate expert-led sessions by certified mental health and financial wellness professionals, career coaches, and NLP practitioners. These sessions address key challenges such as postpartum depression, career re-entry anxiety, identity shifts, and caregiving fatigue. In addition, mothers have access to specialized medical support and dedicated wellness budgets, which can be used for physical and mental health services -- including gym memberships, yoga classes, and other wellbeing resources.

* Performance, Growth, and Recognition: The policy protects career growth by preserving performance ratings during maternity leave and processing promotions on schedule. Returning mothers have access to career development modules, group coaching, and one-on-one counseling on work-life balance and mental wellness, supported by a structured 30-60-90 day reintegration plan with their manager, HR, and the Swiggy mom community.

In line with its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) vision, Swiggy introduced a gender-neutral parental policy in 2020, covering diverse paths to parenthood -- including adoption, surrogacy, miscarriage, and IVF treatments. In 2024, it expanded this support with the Swiggy Paw-ternity Policy for pet parents. Together, these initiatives reflect Swiggy's commitment to DEI, recognizing caregiving in all its forms and ensuring employees feel seen, supported, and valued across every life stage.

