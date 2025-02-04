Symphony Ltd Launches Hair Fall Control Geysers for Healthier Hair and Skin

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 4: Symphony Ltd has forayed into the water heating solutions. The company has launched a range of water heaters with a 9-layer PuroPod Technology that converts hard water into soft water, filtering out harmful chemicals and sediments--one of the causes of hair fall.

Highlights

- Symphony Spa is India's first water heater powered by Artificial Intelligence.

-Range comes with PUROPOD Cartridge - Advanced 9 layer water filtration that treats hard water

- Also Launches Advertisement campaign and TVC highlighting hair fall caused by hard water

- Company has achieved the milestone of selling over 25 million air coolers across 60 plus countries.

- Company has 225+ Trademarks, 75+ Registered designs, 15+ Copyrights and 300+ Patents - highest in the industry worldwide.

The company has launched 3 models - 9 SKUs in the water heater segment - Symphony Spa, Symphony Sauna, and Symphony Soul in 10-litre, 15-litre, and 25-litre capacities. Aesthetically appealing, the five-star-rated water heater range comes with a heavy-duty heating element, Titanium Pro Coating for enhanced durability, a Magnesium Rod for a longer lifespan, and comprehensive safety features.

Additionally, the company has introduced SmartBath technology in its Symphony Spa range - this makes it India's first water heater powered by Artificial Intelligence. The technology is built into a splash-proof Controller that allows consumers to operate their geysers effortlessly from within the shower area as well as from a distance, ensuring ease of use and enhanced safety. The Controller also has smart features including time and temperature control, gesture control, child safe mode, etc

About the Symphony Spa Hairfall Control Geyser-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0karAh9d8Ps

Commenting on the development, Mr. Achal Bakeri, Chairman and Managing Director, Symphony Ltd, said, "At Symphony, we think about tomorrow, today. Guided by our 'Thinking of Tomorrow' philosophy, we developed this unique geyser after gathering consumer insights on the impact of hard water on hair and skin, as well as the inconvenience of operating geysers installed at a height. With advanced filtration to reduce water hardness and an AI-enabled, splash-proof wireless controller, our geysers ensure effortless operation--even while showering--making every bath smarter, safer, more luxurious."

The company has launched its water heater range nationally via e-commerce and on D2C platforms. The product is also available in modern trade channels in select states, with plans for nationwide expansion shortly.

About the Symphony Water Heater- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N73BboMZefk

Marketing efforts, including Live in Cinema, social media campaigns, and outdoor advertising, are driving significant buzz and boosting demand for these innovative storage water heaters. The company has also launched an advertisement campaign and TVC on the hair fall caused by hard water highlighting the heater range's benefits covering health, safety, and comfort. The campaign highlights the health aspects, addressing the side effects of chlorine and hard water, which cause skin irritation and are among the key reasons for hair damage and hair loss.

"The growing middle class in India seeks modern luxuries, and we're excited to introduce Symphony Spa Geysers. This launch combines our technological expertise with consumer-centric solutions, extending our innovation legacy to offer comfort while caring for hair and skin," said Mr. Amit Kumar, Group CEO, Symphony Ltd.

About Symphony Ltd

Established in 1988, Symphony Ltd is the leading Indian multi-national air-cooling company with presence in over 60 countries. The company has a wide product range meeting cooling requirements for household, commercial and industrial spaces. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, Symphony leads the air-cooling industry's efforts to develop breakthrough green technologies to combat climate change. Highly ranked on R & D and innovation, Company has 225+ Trademarks, 75+ registered designs, 15+ Copyrights and 300+ Patents - highest in the industry worldwide. Symphony's global clientele includes Walmart, GE, Ford, GM, Cinepolis, Tata, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, Nestle, ABB, DHL, L & T, Coca Cola, HP, Honda etc.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)