Syngene International announces third year of STEM scholarship and mentorship program for women in collaboration with RICH

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 10: Syngene International Ltd., an integrated research, development, and manufacturing services organization, in partnership with the Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) and Biocon Foundation, announced the launch of the third cohort of its flagship scholarship, mentoring and industry orientation program for women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). Designed to empower women from tier two and three institutions, the program offers structured mentorship, financial assistance and hands-on research exposure, which includes practical experience in real lab environments. Over the past two years, it has grown into a strong career launchpad, benefiting more than 50 women. 40 women from tier two and three institutions selected for the third cohort of the program. Over 50 women benefitted from the successful conclusion of the first and second cohort.

This year, 40 women students are participating in the program, following a rigorous evaluation process that considered academic merit, research orientation and socio-economic background, with a focus on supporting those from low-income or financially underserved families. Their learning journey will conclude with project-based internships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across India, as well as premier government research institutions such as the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CSIR-CCMB). These internships are embedded within a broader development framework that includes technical seminars and industry exposure visits, designed to build research skills, expand professional networks and inspire long-term careers in STEM.

Despite growing awareness about STEM careers, many women from smaller cities in India still face significant challenges that limit their advancement in these fields. Constraints such as inadequate exposure to scientific opportunities, financial limitations, and a shortage of mentors often prevent them from fully participating in the professional science community. The Syngene-RICH program is addressing these issues by offering scholarships, personalized mentorship, and hands-on research experience, effectively bridging the divide between academic knowledge and real-world career prospects.

Pramuch Goel, Head of Corporate Affairs, Syngene International Limited, said, "As an innovation-driven company, Syngene sees this program as an investment in India's scientific future. Beyond individual growth, it is helping create a stronger, more inclusive research ecosystem by nurturing talent from institutions that often lack access to cutting-edge infrastructure or networks. Supporting such initiatives is part of our broader commitment to building long-term scientific capacity and driving meaningful change across the industry."

During the launch of this cohort, Dr. Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary, Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India; Dr. Shailja Donempudi, Distinguished Scientist and Head of the Business Development Group at the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), Government of India; Ms. Rashmi Pimpale, CEO, Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH); and Dr. Anupama Shetty, Mission Director, Biocon Foundation, were in attendance.

Measurable impact

Ms. Revathi Karamalla, one of the participants who was part of the second cohort, shared, "Before this program, I wasn't sure what a career in STEM looked like. I had never been inside an industry lab or interacted with professionals who could guide me. Through the mentorship, seminars, and hands-on exposure, I gained practical skills and the confidence to shape my career path."

"Coming from a small village, I never imagined I'd get a chance like this, to work in a leading pharmaceutical company and be mentored by experienced scientists. This program is helping me understand what it takes to build a career in science. I'm excited to gain new skills and grow through this experience," said Ms. Abhirami K, a participant from the current batch.

Dr. Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary, Office of Principal Scientific Advisor Government of India, said, "This programme is more than an educational intervention, it is a regional solution model that connects science to society, talent to opportunity, and learning to livelihood. Supporting women in STEM cannot rest on isolated programmes alone. It demands collaboration, sustained mentorship, and inclusive environments. What RICH, Biocon Foundation, and Syngene have built here is not just impactful, it is essential to India's scientific and social progress."

Dr. Anupama Narayan Shetty, Mission Director, Biocon Foundation, said, "Advancing equity in STEM is critical to unlocking India's full scientific potential. This program exemplifies how targeted support through scholarships, mentorship and exposure to research environments can empower talented women to pursue meaningful careers in science. It's encouraging to see students grow in confidence, develop professional skills and begin to visualise long-term pathways in STEM. Syngene and Biocon Foundation remain committed to enabling inclusive opportunities that strengthen the scientific talent pipeline across the country."

Ms. Rashmi Pimpale, CEO, Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH), said, "In just two years, we have seen how structured support can turn potential into progress. From tier two and three colleges to industry labs and PhD programmes, these young women are rewriting the narrative. The momentum behind this initiative shows what's possible when government, industry, and research institutions come together with a shared commitment to equity and inclusion in science. The response and success we have seen reinforce that this is not a nice-to-have, it's a must-have."

Program growth and momentum

Launched in 2022 with 21 students, the program has steadily expanded in scale and impact. The second cohort introduced new components such as a biotech industry visit and a national roundtable on Women in STEM. Several students progressed to PhD programs, secured full-time research roles or extended their internships, highlighting the program's role in shaping research careers.

About Syngene

Syngene International Ltd. (BSE: 539268) (NSE: SYNGENE) (ISIN: INE398R01022) is an integrated research, development, and manufacturing services company serving the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutrition, animal health, consumer goods, and specialty chemical sectors. Syngene's more than 5600+ scientists offer both skills and the capacity to deliver great science, robust data security, and world class manufacturing, at speed, to improve time-to-market and lower the cost of innovation. With 2.5 Mn sq. ft of specialized discovery, development, and manufacturing facilities, Syngene works with biotech companies pursuing leading-edge science as well as multinationals, including BMS, GSK, Zoetis and Merck KGaA. For more details, visit www.syngeneintl.com. For the Company's latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, visit https://esgreport.syngeneintl.com .

Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH)

Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) is the Hyderabad Science & Technology (S & T) Cluster, an initiative spearheaded by the Office of Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the Government of India. Launched in 2017 by the Government of Telangana, RICH acts as a facilitator and aims to foster greater collaboration between various entities in the research and innovation space. RICH has initiated multidisciplinary projects in the areas of agriculture, nutrition, health, and waste management. These projects leverage the local expertise and strengths of Telangana, and facilitate ease of access to funding from the relevant central ministries.

About Biocon Foundation

Biocon Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of Biocon, Biocon Biologics and Syngene International, is working to empower marginalized communities since 2005. Biocon Foundation partners with the society to promote social and economic inclusion. It has thus made significant investments in enhancing access to quality healthcare, education and civic infrastructure along with environmental sustainability initiatives. These programs create a momentum to elevate the vulnerable and underserved sections of the society. The Foundation has built a strong reputation for the quality of its programs and their impact in addressing social, humanitarian and environmental challenges faced by the communities it serves. The programs have contributed to realizing the vision of empowering and integrating the underprivileged into the social and economic mainstream of India.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2728544/Syngene_Women_in_STEM.jpg

