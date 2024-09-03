SystemSePay | SystemXs.ai Debuts at Global Fintech Festival GFF-2024, Ushering in a New Era of B2B Invoice-Based Payment Systems

India PR Distribution New Delhi [India], September 3: SystemSePay, an innovative and fully interoperable invoice-based payments system, was officially showcased at the prestigious Global Fintech Festival (GFF) 2024. The product showcase event was officiated by Sunil Ghumatkar, Managing Director; Vishal Shetty, Director of Product Development; and Gopal Rohra, Director of Technology. SystemSePay is set to transform the B2B payments landscape with its comprehensive suite of features, specifically designed to streamline and automate business transactions. The platform enables businesses to seamlessly onboard as buyers or sellers, generate unique B2B IDs, and efficiently manage invoices. From raising, sending, and receiving invoices to processing them directly within the system, businesses can now optimize their transactions for greater efficiency. The platform also empowers users to accept or reject invoices, receive acknowledgements, and send automated payment reminders, ensuring that settlements are timely and accurate.

Additionally, SystemSePay offers diverse payment options, including UPI, net banking, and cards, to meet the varied needs of businesses across industries. The platform also supports invoice discounting in the next phase of its launch, providing opportunities for businesses to benefit from early payment discounts, which can enhance cash flow and financial planning. To further improve financial management, SystemSePay includes functionalities for downloading payment receipts, automating accounting entries, and streamlining bank reconciliation and settlement processes.

As a Participating Agent Institution under NPCI-Bharat Bill Payment Limited (NBBL), with Axis Bank as its operating unit, SystemSePay stands as an interoperable invoice-based payments platform uniquely positioned to facilitate fully connected B2B transactions across multiple banking systems. This platform acts as a crucial link in the digital payments infrastructure, enabling businesses to conduct transactions with unprecedented ease and security.

During the event, it was emphasized that "SystemSePay is more than just a payment platform; it represents a groundbreaking leap in the digital transformation of India's B2B sector. By streamlining complex transactions and equipping businesses with the tools they need to thrive, SystemSePay is poised to reshape the business landscape across the country. It offers unparalleled efficiency and opens up vast growth opportunities for businesses nationwide."

