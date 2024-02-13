Taggd Unveils Prestigious TA Super 10: Recognizing Trailblazers Shaping the Future of Talent Acquisition

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 13: Taggd, a trailblazer in the talent acquisition industry, proudly has launched TA Super 10, an annual celebration dedicated to recognizing the nation's top recruitment professionals who are reshaping the landscape of talent acquisition.

Forged in Excellence: TA Super 10 is not just an awards ceremony; it is an ode to excellence. Forged in the crucible of recruiting brilliance, this annual event brings together the nation's top recruitment professionals. Each year, Taggd shines a spotlight on ten individuals who revolutionize the game, strategize like masters, and lead the way towards a thriving talent landscape.

Spotlight Awaits: Judged by industry veterans, ten TA professionals will be crowned at a prestigious closed-door ceremony. This is not just a recognition; it's an invitation to become a part of an exclusive community that grows stronger with each passing year.

Beyond Recognition, TA Super 10 Offers:

1) Exclusive Community: Connect with peers, share expertise, and push the boundaries of recruitment excellence together.

2) Continuous Growth: The community expands with each new list, fostering a vibrant ecosystem of learning and collaboration.

3) Tailored Experiences: Immerse oneself in curated networking events, industry insights, and workshops designed to fuel their professional growth.

How to Participate: To be a part of this transformative experience, nominate a deserving talent or unleash your own prowess by applying now.

Link : https://taggd.in/ta-super-10

About Taggd

Taggd, India's Digital Recruiting firm, is revolutionizing talent acquisition with its industry leading solutions. Taggd combines data and human knowledge to provide businesses with ready-to-hire talent. Led by CEO Devashish Sharma, Taggd has over 15 years of experience, managing the recruitment process for 100,000 positions annually. Offering comprehensive solutions across 14 sectors, including technology, engineering, and automotive, Taggd delivers tangible business gains for clients. Trusted by prominent brands like Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, HPE and many more, Taggd's expertise in recruitment strategies, talent network access, and data intelligence has solidified its position as a leader in the industry. Recognized by global analyst firm Nelson Hall, Taggd seamlessly blends human expertise with data-driven insights, empowering businesses to make successful hires and drive growth.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338586/TA_Super_10.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)