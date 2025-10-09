Taking Good Care of Your Skin with Beauty Supplements

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: Modern lifestyles are dynamic and often demanding. Whether you are a working professional or a homemaker, you have to juggle various roles through the day. In such a situation, health needs often get ignored. Health supplements then help to fulfil the nutrition gap that develops due to our active and fast lifestyles. However, while we take health supplements to boost our overall health, we tend to neglect our skin.

The vigour of daily life often shows up on our skin through wrinkles, loss of elasticity, sagging, brittle nails, uneven hair growth, etc. Poor skin care routine coupled with lack of adequate nutrition may also lead to dulling and premature skin ageing. While it mars your outward appearance, it can also lead to decreased self-esteem. You may find yourself shying away from social interactions fearing uncomfortable questions and stares.

Many people, in a bid to rejuvenate their skin and restore its glow, adopt for injecting fillers and cosmetic procedures. Rather than going for these expensive procedures, it is better to use natural supplements that allow you to retain the radiance and glow of your skin. Prevention, as we all know, is always better than cure.

Just like you need protein supplements to aid recovery after a robust workout, your skin can also do with a dose of healthy help. The key ingredients of skincare supplements are Collagen, Biotin, and Hyaluronic acid.

Collagen is proven to boost skin elasticity and hydration levels along with promoting youthful texture. Hydrogen type I collagen can help in reducing fine lines and wrinkles and make skin smoother. Collagen also offers multiple amino acids and nutrients essential for hair growth.

Biotin helps in promoting healthy hair as it accelerates the production of Keratin, which is the main component of hair. Biotin is also helpful in boosting nail growth and various studies show that it enhances thickness and firmness of nails.

Hyaluronic acid is naturally present in our skin, connective tissues, and eyes. It serves to retain moisture, keeping skin hydrated and elastic. Almost sponge-like in its action, it pulls in moisture from the environment to keep skin supple and glowing. With age and general wear, natural production of hyaluronic acid for skin decreases, resulting in dryness, fine lines, and a weakened skin barrier.

Dr. Morepen has combined the benefits of these ingredients with natural constituents to bring revolutionary skincare supplements. Its advanced range of science-led nutraceutical formulations are designed to enhance the skin's health from within. Leading the portfolio is Dr. Morepen Marine Collagen Skin Protein, enriched with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and biotin to boost skin elasticity, hydration, and radiance. Alongside, Dr. Morepen Biotin+ Advanced, a potent blend of biotin, amla, zinc, and selenium acts to strengthen hair, skin, and nails. The former is available as a powder in delicious flavours and is best consumed when mixed with water, while the latter is available in a tablet form. These formulations, backed by nutrition, innovation, and extensive lab-based research, act at a deeper and intrinsic level to boost users' skin health leading to a glowing and radiant personal.

Skincare supplements are yet another addition to Dr. Morepen's comprehensive portfolio of products, ranging from Health Supplements, Sports Nutrition, Natural-Vitalizers, Personal Care and Hygiene. These products support people in their endeavour to improve their holistic health through supplemental interventions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)