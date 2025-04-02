TalentNomics India Successfully Concludes 9th Global Leadership Conference: "Restoring the Equiverse - From Vision to Action"

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 2: TalentNomics India, in partnership with KAS SOPAS, is proud to announce the successful conclusion of its 9th Global Leadership Conference, "Restoring the Equiverse-From Vision to Action," held on 27 March 2025 at Aerocity, New Delhi. The conference brought together over 150 global and regional leaders, policymakers, corporate executives, and social change-makers, united in their commitment to advancing gender equity and inclusive leadership.

A Day of Transformative Discussions and Action

Throughout the day, participants engaged in a series of insightful sessions that addressed key themes critical to building an equitable future:

* Reimagining Workplaces-Building Gender-Responsive Employment Practices:

Leaders discussed innovative strategies and shared best practices to create inclusive work environments that empower all employees, regardless of gender.

* Financial Empowerment-Bridging the Gender Wealth Gap:

Through dynamic panels, experts explored systemic barriers affecting women's economic independence and offered actionable policy recommendations to close the persistent wealth gap.

* Allies to Advocates-Transforming the Narrative Around Gender Roles:

This session emphasized the vital role of diverse allies--including men, educators, and media professionals--in challenging societal norms and advancing gender equity. Panelists shared insights on how advocacy can extend beyond support to active, transformative change.

* SEWA Sisters' Journey in Bridging the Wealth Gap:

A poignant, personal narrative highlighted the challenges faced by women in the informal sector and showcased the impact of financial empowerment initiatives led by SEWA. The session, translated by Mansi Shah, resonated deeply with attendees, reinforcing the real-world benefits of inclusive policies.

* Walking The Talk:

A Media glimpse into restoring the universe, shedding light on the power of storytelling, responsible journalism and the role of media in accelerating change.

* Launch of the Report - Bridging the Gender Gap: Work, Wealth, Welfare & Well-being:

This research not only highlights the challenges but also provides specific, actionable recommendations to drive progress in the 4Ws and accelerate gender parity.

The conference also featured inspirational keynote addresses by distinguished global leaders. Her Excellency May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of Norway to India and Sri Lanka, delivered a powerful keynote on the urgent need to restore the Equiverse, sharing success stories and global policy best practices.

"We need to act towards a society with just and equal distribution of power, influence and resources irrespective of gender," - Amb May-Elin Stener.

Neelam Dhawan further inspired the audience by discussing visionary leadership in technology and finance, underscoring the importance of bridging gender gaps for a sustainable future.

The day culminated with an intimate Valedictory Session with Kanta Singh, Deputy Representative, UN Women India, who shared her story, encapsulated the key takeaways and issued a collective call to action, urging all stakeholders to transform insights into measurable change.

Inspiring Impact and Moving Forward

TalentNomics India's 9th Global Leadership Conference was a landmark event that not only celebrated achievements in gender equity but also charted a clear path forward for continued progress. The event underscored the belief that empowering women as leaders creates a ripple effect that uplifts families, communities, and entire societies.

"As we reflect on today's discussions, it is clear that the future of gender equity depends on collaborative action and the unwavering commitment of leaders across all sectors," said TalentNomics India Official Spokesperson.

TalentNomics India is a non-profit organisation dedicated to creating a world where gender equity is the norm--an Equiverse. Through conferences, leadership programs, and research initiatives, TalentNomics empowers women to lead and drives systemic change for a more inclusive, equitable future.

For more details and media registration, visit: www.india.talentnomics.org/annualconference2025

