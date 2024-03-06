Talisma Expands Offerings in India as Authorized Reseller of Leading Learning Management System, Blackboard Learn by Anthology

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 6: Talisma Corporation Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of cutting-edge technology solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Anthology, one of the largest global higher education technology companies. Talisma will be a reseller partner in India for Anthology's renowned Learning Management System (LMS), Blackboard Learn.

This partnership leverages Talisma's deep expertise and extensive experience in the Indian education sector, spanning over 22 years. Combined with Anthology's best-in-class solutions, this collaboration is uniquely equipped to tackle the challenges facing the Indian education system in an efficient and targeted manner.

Strategically focused on creating efficiencies for instructors, Blackboard Learn has the fastest rate of product development available on the market and is the LMS for modern teaching and learning in higher education.

"It's an exciting new era at Talisma and this partnership is going to be a game changer. As learner lifestyles change, you need an inclusive, flexible, and insightful learning management system to provide engaging educational experiences and meet the needs of learners from all backgrounds," said Dr. Raj Mruthyunjayappa, Chairman and CEO, Talisma Corporation.

With a learning community spanning more than 70 countries, Blackboard Learn helps learners and instructors of all backgrounds thrive. Innovative features like the AI Design Assistant streamline the course building process, providing instructors more time to spend with students. Additionally, Blackboard Learn leverages insights to drive student success. The inline insights provide all users with constant visibility into learner progress. This allows learners to understand the path to achieve their goals and helps instructors identify and assist any learners who are at risk.

Bruce Dahlgren, CEO of Anthology Inc., said, "Blackboard Learn inspires instructors with market-leading AI functionality. We're pioneering the use of artificial intelligence to streamline the course-building process, including course structure, assessments, rubrics, and more. We are confident that this partnership will achieve great heights with Anthology's expertise and Talisma's immense experience in the Indian market."

Blackboard Learn provides first-to-market features to promote self-expression, an exceptional mobile experience, and intuitive communication tools to foster collaboration between learners. It also has the best integration with Anthology's market-leading accessibility tool, Anthology Ally, and a native accessibility checker to facilitate best-in-class content.

Talisma Corporation is a leading provider of cutting-edge tech solutions that harnesses the power of AI, automation and the cloud to solve for tough business challenges at high velocity. At Talisma, we believe cutting-edge technology shouldn't be extravagant - rather it should be tailor made to customer requirements. Talisma's innovative solutions and expert guidance enable clients to streamline operations, gain actionable insights, and make data-driven decisions faster than ever before. Tackling bottlenecks within hours, optimizing processes, and predicting customer needs with absolute accuracy are business catalysts that Talisma is eminently capable of. Enjoy the Talisma advantage - catapult your business beyond problem-solving, and benefit from transformational growth. For more information visit www.talisma.com

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, supporting more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community through Anthology Intelligent Experiences™, we help learners, leaders and educators achieve their goals by offering over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for education, business and government institutions at www.anthology.com.

