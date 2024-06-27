Tanishq Dazzles Paris Haute Couture Week'24 with Nature-Inspired 'Enchanted Trails' Collection

VMPL

Paris [France], June 27: Tanishq, India's premier jewellery brand from the esteemed Tata Group enchanted global fashion enthusiasts as it launched its 'Enchanted Trails' collection at the Paris Haute Couture Week 2024. Often heralded as the mecca of fashion, Paris Haute Couture Week provided the perfect global platform to introduce its 'Enchanted Trails' collection. Each piece in the collection is a work of art, featuring rare and real diamond creations that redefine glamour and style.

The collection draws inspiration from the intricate beauty of the exotic nature, incorporating elements that reflect the elegance of flowing rivers, interplay of light and water, the allure of blooming flowers, the graceful movement of branches, and the whispers of lush forest foliage. The collection showcases the dance of boats gliding through serene streams, echoing the poetry of nature's tranquillity.

This year, Tanishq collaborated with designer Vaishali Shadangule, the first Indian woman to debut at Paris Haute Couture Week in 2021. Tanishq's ethos perfectly matches Vaishali 's vision, as she embodies the Tanishq woman--progressive, contemporary, and dedicated to promoting Indian craftsmanship and artistry on the world stage.

Speaking on this momentous collaboration Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan Company Ltd. expressed, "The Enchanted Trails Collection is a celebration of exceptional artistry and refined taste. It is a tribute to nature's magnificence, weaving together designs that reflect the harmony and balance found in the natural world. Inspired by the twists and twirls of branches, the ebbs and flows of rivulets and natural streams, the enchanting colours of flowers, and the immersive greenery of foliage, the collection captures the very essence of the nature.

Paris Haute Couture Week epitomizes the pinnacle of fashion innovation and luxury, providing an unparalleled platform to showcase our dedication to craftsmanship and artistry. Our partnership with Vaishali Shadangule signifies a harmonious blend of craftsmanship and contemporary design, as her unique approach complements the intricate, nature-inspired themes of our diamond collection. Her ability to integrate traditional techniques with modern aesthetics makes her the ideal collaborator to highlight the essence of our exquisite pieces, allowing us to redefine luxury on a global scale."

Vaishali Shadangule, acclaimed Fashion designer, adds "I am thrilled about this collaboration. Jewellery is an extension of Couture and partnering with Tanishq that is so particular and skilled about heritage workmanship with global luxury quality is just a mutual enhancement of our philosophy. Also, the Tanishq "Enchanted Trails" collection further empowers our two concepts of Nature and luxury."

Returning to the heart of the global fashion capital, Paris, Tanishq's latest collection signified more than just jewellery; it represented years of perfected craftsmanship and innovative design. Each piece was meticulously crafted to reflect timeless beauty and allure, making it a perfect addition to any fashion-forward wardrobe.

About Tanishq

Tanishq, India's most-loved Diamond and Gold jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. To stress on their commitment to offer the purest jewellery, all Tanishq stores are equipped with the Karatmeter which enables customers to check the purity of their gold in the most efficient manner. The Tanishq retail chain currently spreads across 475+ exclusive boutiques in more than 250 cities.

