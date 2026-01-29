Tanishq Strengthens Global Luxury Presence with Fourth Showcase Unveiling Desert Diamonds at Paris Couture Week, in Collaboration with Rahul Mishra

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 29: Tanishq, India's largest jewellery brand from the House of Tata, cemented its global presence with its fourth showcase at Paris Couture Week 2026, marking a defining milestone in its global luxury journey and reinforcing its position as a design-led, globally aspirational jewellery maison. Continuing its celebrated collaboration with internationally acclaimed couturier Rahul Mishra, Tanishq returned to the world's most prestigious fashion platform, unveiling an exceptional high-jewellery presentation centred exclusively on its evocative Desert diamonds collection. Choosing a diamond born of the desert, is choosing something truly unique - a fragment of the earth's history that captures the hues of the land where they are found.

Building on its continued presence at Paris Couture Week since 2023, Tanishq's exclusive collection of Desert diamonds, placed the spotlight firmly on the origin of natural diamonds. Formed in the depths of the earth over millennia, Desert diamonds carry the spirit of the land - connecting each stone back to wild desert landscapes. A spectrum of natural colours, with diamonds ranging from warm whites and honey tones through to whiskey and sunset browns form a palette that's both rare and unmistakable. Prized for their individuality, subtle tonal variations, and depth of character, these stones are considered connoisseur diamonds--markers of rarity, quiet power, and refined self-expression.

Rahul Mishra's Spring 2026 collection, Alchemy, showcased at Paris Couture Week, draws inspiration from the cosmic and elemental origins of life, interpreting the continuity of matter and the transience of existence. It begins at the ether (akasha), the cosmic vastness, the eternal silence; which is not nothingness, but intelligible potential. The impression of air (vayu), its lightness, movement and enormous strength, traced into fabric through instinct and memory. Fire (agni) is the transformational force, like a contemplation. Shapeless by nature, but gives form to anything it touches. Water, (apas) obedient to gravity yet constantly in motion, a mirror to the moon and the world around it, yet humbly adapting to each vessel it inhabits. And Earth, the eternity's ledger of memories. Shaped from the interactions between the other forms, it is a vessel retaining their traces and textures, the force of resilience and tenderness. Rooted in the interplay of air, fire, water, earth, and space, the collection reflects how these classical elements interact and transform--mirroring the patient formation of diamonds over billions of years. Through texture, scale, and movement, Mishra's couture translates these unseen forces into a poetic narrative, where design echoes nature's rhythms, elemental harmony, and timeless cycles of transformation. This philosophy celebrates creation as a process shaped by time, balance, and quiet resilience--values intrinsic to both couture and natural diamonds.

The jewellery showcased in Paris highlighted how Tanishq's Desert diamonds bring these natural elements to life, perfectly mirroring the vision of Rahul Mishra. Each rare, naturally coloured diamond was crafted into bold, sculptural silhouettes that celebrate both strength and subtlety, reflecting the desert's timeless landscapes and the slow, meticulous artistry of its formation. Following their successful launch in the USA, Tanishq now introduces these exceptionally rare diamonds to India, offering connoisseurs and jewellery enthusiasts an opportunity to experience natural diamonds of extraordinary provenance, individuality, and elegance. With scale, form, and thoughtful settings designed to let each stone's brilliance shine, these creations are conceived as wearable art, elevating high jewellery on one of the world's most prestigious fashion platforms.

Every creation showcased in Paris was the result of extensive design ideation, hundreds of artisanal man-hours, intricate settings, and uncompromising attention to detail--a testament to Indian artistry that stands confidently among the world's finest. With its fourth appearance at Paris Couture Week, Tanishq continues to strengthen its position as a globally aspirational luxury jewellery brand, engaging with the world's leading maisons on an international stage. The Desert diamonds collection provides a new perspective - a sense of freshness and innovation in natural diamonds and was crafted in collaboration with De Beers Group, the world's leading diamond company.

Speaking on Tanishq's continued presence at Paris Couture Week, Pelki Tshering, Chief Marketing Officer, Tanishq, said, "Paris Couture Week is where design speaks without borders. For Tanishq, returning for the fourth time reflects our belief that Indian jewellery can engage the world through a shared language of design, rarity, and expression. With Desert diamonds, created in partnership with De Beers, we are presenting a story shaped by nature and refined through design--one that feels both deeply rooted and globally relevant. Our collaboration with Rahul Mishra allows us to translate this vision onto one of fashion's most influential stages, reinforcing our commitment to creating distinctive natural diamond jewellery that resonates with a new generation of global connoisseurs."

Speaking on the collaboration and the association with Paris Couture Week, Garima Maheshwari, Head of Design, Tanishq, said, "Paris Couture Week represents the pinnacle of global luxury and creative expression. Our third presentation with Rahul Mishra marks a deeper creative dialogue between couture and high jewellery, where fashion and craftsmanship move together seamlessly. With Desert Diamonds, we showcased rare natural diamonds shaped by ancient desert landscapes, interpreted through bold, sculptural forms that echoed Rahul Mishra's nature-inspired silhouettes. The collection's natural hues--ranging from luminous whites to warm champagnes and deep ochres--were highlighted through intricate settings and meticulous detailing. Each creation was conceived as wearable art, reinforcing our shared commitment to authenticity, rarity, and presenting Indian high jewellery with confidence on a global couture stage."

Speaking on the launch of Dessert Diamonds in India, Shweta Harit, Global Senior Vice President, De Beers, said, "De Beers has now been a long-standing partner of Tanishq, and together we share a vision of bringing the world's finest natural diamonds to discerning audiences in India. Desert diamonds exemplify this collaboration, each stone is part of a unique origin concept, showcasing the rarity, individuality, and natural beauty that only nature can create. With Desert diamonds, the ancient sands of time meet today's desire for authentic beauty. Having already launched these exceptional diamonds in the USA, Tanishq is now bringing Desert diamonds to India, unveiling them on the global stage at Paris Couture Week and reinforcing our shared commitment to authenticity and craftsmanship."

Rahul Mishra, Founder and Creative Director, said, "This collaboration with Tanishq is a meeting of philosophies shaped by time, nature, and human hands, and I am honoured to join hands with the legacy and trust created by them. Desert diamonds, formed over billions of years, resonate deeply with my couture collection Alchemy, which explores the elemental forces that bind creation and transformation. Presenting this dialogue at Paris Haute Couture Week allows us to honour rarity, not just in materials, but in thought, process, and craftsmanship. Together, we are telling a story where Indian artistry evolves naturally onto a global stage, rooted in heritage yet expressed through contemporary design."

About Tanishq

Tanishq, India's largest jewellery brand from the Tata Group, is synonymous with superior craftsmanship, distinctive design, and uncompromising quality. With a deep understanding of the modern consumer, Tanishq creates jewellery that seamlessly blends heritage with contemporary expression. Reinforcing its commitment to transparency and trust, all Tanishq stores are equipped with the Karatmeter. Today, the brand has a presence across 500+ exclusive boutiques in over 300 cities, alongside a growing global footprint.

About Rahul Mishra

Rahul Mishra, the first Indian designer to be invited to showcase at the Paris Haute Couture Week was also the winner of International Woolmark Prize in 2014. He was conferred the insignia of 'Chevalier de Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French government in November 2023.

Rooted in the philosophy of sustainability, his work reimagines fashion as an agent of social change--fostering participation and uplifting India's artisan communities. Through his couture house and pret-a-porter label, AFEW Rahul Mishra, he envisions luxury not merely as consumption, but as a celebration of collective craftsmanship.

Described by Suzy Menkes as a "national treasure" and praised by the late Franca Sozzani for "highlighting the best and most peculiar features of his homeland," Rahul's creations resonate across cultures. With six flagship stores in India and a growing global presence, his brand embodies 'mindful luxury,' where purpose guides process and each garment becomes a living narrative of human hands and heritage.

About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world's leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world's largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group's strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers London and Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair.

De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology services. De Beers Group is committed to 'Building Forever,' a holistic and integrated approach to sustainability that underpins our efforts to create meaningful impact for the people and places where our diamonds are discovered. Building Forever focuses on three key areas where, through collaborations and partnerships around the globe, we have an enhanced ability to drive positive impact; Livelihoods, Climate and Nature. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American plc group.

For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.

