Tanla Announces Fourth Quarter and FY24 Results

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 26: Tanla Platforms Limited, India's largest CPaaS provider, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter & FY24.

Key Metrics: Fourth Quarter (January - March 2024)

* Revenue increased by 20.6% year-over-year to Rs10,055 Mn

* Gross profit at Rs2,686 Mn. Gross margin at 26.7%

* Adjusted EBITDA at Rs1,877 Mn. Adjusted EBITDA margin at 18.7%. Reported EBITDA at Rs1,604 Mn

* Adjusted Profit after tax increased by 10.4% year-over-year to Rs1,361 Mn. Profit after tax margin at 13.5%. Reported PAT at Rs1,302 Mn

* Earnings per share increased by 9.1% year-over-year to Rs9.69

* Free cash flow of Rs1,492 Mn

Key Metrics: Twelve Months (April - March 2024)

* Revenue increased by 17.1% year-over-year to Rs39,278 Mn

* Gross profit at Rs10,559 Mn. Gross margin at 26.9%

* Adjusted EBITDA at Rs7,595 Mn. Adjusted EBITDA margin at 19.3%. Reported EBITDA at Rs7,322 Mn

* Adjusted Profit after tax increased by 23.0% year-over-year to Rs5,542 Mn. Profit after tax margin at 14.1%. Reported PAT at Rs5,483 Mn

* Earnings per share increased by 23.4% year-over-year to Rs 40.79

* Cash & Cash Equivalents at Rs6,810 Mn and free cash flow of Rs4,311 Mn

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, said, "FY24 has been an eventful year across all dimensions of innovation, customer success, and brand- commercializing greenfield platforms like Wisely ATP, value creation through the successful integration of ValueFirst acquisition, the strategic shift towards OTT channels, and showcasing our brand at scale. I am very excited as we enter the new year with the opportunities ahead of us."

For more details visit: https://bit.ly/Q4FY24

Significant events during the quarter:

* We announced the launch of MaaP platform for Google RCS and signed a MOU with Vodafone Idea Business Services to deploy the MaaP platform in India

* London Business School unveiled a case study titled 'From Adversity to Leadership: Tanla Platforms' Journey to Becoming India's SaaS Titan'

* We extended our exclusive partnership with Truecaller for two years

* Tanla recognised as an 'Industry Mover' in S & P Global's Sustainability Yearbook for 2024 for more than doubling our ESG score, featuring in top 1% companies globally

* As part of our capital allocation policy of 30% dividend payout of our consolidated profit after tax, the Board recommended Rs6 per share as final dividend subject to shareholders' approval in the Annual General Meeting.

Reconciliation from Reported Numbers to Adjusted Numbers

Adjusted PAT is normalized for the post tax impact for 2 items - (i) one-time expenditure of Rs 273 MN incurred for Mobile World Congress 2024 and (ii) Gain of Rs. 210 MN in Other Income pertaining to write back of liability.

Invitation to the conference call:

Tanla will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results on April 26, 2024, at 4.30 PM IST.

For any additional information, please contact:

Ritu Mehta

Director- Investor relations

ritu.mehta@tanla.com

About Tanla

Tanla transforms the way the world collaborates and communicates through innovative CPaaS solutions. Founded in 1999, it was the first company to develop and deploy A2P SMSC in India. Today, as one of the world's largest CPaaS players, it processes more than 800 billion interactions annually and about 63% of India's A2P SMS traffic is processed through Trubloq, making it the world's largest Blockchain use case. Wisely, our patented enterprise grade platform offers private, secure, and trusted experiences for enterprises and mobile carriers. Tanla Platforms Limited is headquartered in Hyderabad. Tanla is listed on two national exchanges, the NSE and BSE, (NSE: TANLA; BSE:532790) and included in prestigious indices such as the Nifty 500 and BSE 500, Nifty Digital Index, FTSE Russell and MSCI.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)