TATA Projects New Parliament Building Wins ENR's Global Best Projects Awards 2023

TATA Projects Limited

December 20, 2023
BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20: TATA Projects, a leading EPC company in India, has won the prestigious Engineering News Record 2023 - Global Best Projects Awards for the construction of the New Parliament Building. This significant recognition reinforces TATA Projects' commitment of delivering predictable & sustainable projects through Innovation and Technology.

ENR's Global Best Projects Awards are renowned for highlighting the world's most remarkable engineering feats, celebrating projects that showcase outstanding achievements in innovation, collaboration, and technical complexity. The New Parliament Building, a testament to India's vibrant democracy, stood out amidst an impressive field of global contenders, earning this coveted recognition.

Vinayak Pai, MD & CEO of TATA Projects, said "This ENR Global Best Projects Award for the New Parliament Building is a true testament to TATA Projects' unwavering commitment to customer centricity, innovation, and project delivery. Despite facing unprecedented challenges like COVID-19 and intricate logistical hurdles, our dedicated team persevered, showcasing not only our expertise in construction but also our ability to adapt and execute flawlessly. The building has been meticulously designed earning a Platinum Green Building Certification and achieving 29 million safe workhours, further underscores our values and dedication to responsible construction. This achievement underscores our commitment to predictable project delivery through innovation and technology. We are grateful to our esteemed customers, our valued partners, and our phenomenal team whose tireless efforts made this iconic project a reality. This award is a source of immense inspiration for us as we continue to strive for excellence and build projects that make a positive global impact."

TATA Projects' success in the ENR Global Best Projects Awards is a culmination of its expertise, technological process, and unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional projects. This recognition adds another achievement to the company's cap, solidifying the company's position as a leader in the global construction industry. Whether it's infrastructural marvels like the MTHL or groundbreaking metro projects, its dedication to innovation, sustainability, and safety remains unwavering, setting benchmarks within the global construction industry.

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 11:35 AM IST

