Tattva Wellness Spa, announces the launch of the Wellness Pavilion at Manohar International Airport Goa

NewsVoir Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], August 8: Tattva Wellness, India's leading wellness spa brand, recently launched its new center at the Manohar International Airport in Mopa, Goa. With the addition of the Tattva wellness pavilion, the Goa airport is truly striving to be a traveler-comfort-oriented world-class Airport. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narender Modi on December 11th, 2022, Mopa Airport is celebrated for its blend of modern technology and aesthetic appeal, reflecting Goa's vibrant culture and heritage. The Mopa airport interiors resemble local architecture and Goan craft. With Goa's popularity as a tourist destination soaring, Mopa Airport is expected to see a significant increase in passenger traffic. It aims to double its passenger capacity to 8 million by mid-year, enhancing connectivity to new destinations according to a top executive as the airport enhances flight connectivity and attracts more passengers. With passenger-friendly services like a wellness spa, the airport aims to make the holiday experience of Goa even better.

Embracing the Goan Theme

Inspired by the growing global trend of airport wellness facilities, Tattva Wellness Pavillion allows travelers to unwind and de-stress before their flights. The newly opened Tattva Wellness Spa at L2 Domestic Departure at Manohar International Airport, provides a tranquil escape for passengers looking to relax and rejuvenate. From the moment guests step into the spa, they are enveloped in an ambience that captures the essence of Goa's serene and laid-back lifestyle.

Short & Effective Spa Treatments for the Busy Traveler

In a unique pavilion format, Tattva Wellness Spa at Mopa airport offers short, dry services that cater to the needs of busy travelers. These quick treatments are designed to provide maximum relaxation in minimal time, making them perfect for those with tight schedules.

The "Short Pause for Wellbeing" menu features unique treatments like the Kansa Wand massage, Sandalwood Serenity for the soles, and Herbal potli foot massage, each designed to reconnect you with India's rich cultural heritage and wellness rituals. Additionally, there's a special cashew & coconut-enriched Detan & Shine foot scrub, drawing inspiration from the coastal paradise, gently buffs dry, rough skin away and leaves the feet radiantly glowing and tan-free.

For those who prefer to arrive early and unwind at the airport, Tattva Wellness Spa offers more leisurely services, including full body relaxation with Stress Buster service, a massage addressing key areas from head to toe with The Ultimate Spa Escape service and more.

"Over the past 11 years, Tattva has grown to become India's largest chain of wellness spas, with highly trained therapists dedicated to easing stress and helping people 'Live Better, Live More & Do More.' With a network of more than 100 centers conveniently located across the country, we are committed to making wellness a priority. We are excited about the Tattva Wellness Pavilion launched at Goa International Airport. Goa is a relaxation mood in itself and our teams are excited to welcome the travelers with the finest pampering. With currently three airport spas, we plan to extend our presence further, bringing our wellness experience to travelers nationwide," says Shipra Sharma, Founder & Director of Tattva Wellness Spa.

Tattva Wellness Spa's new facility at Mopa Airport is set to redefine travel wellness by combining the essence of Goan culture with a range of short services, Tattva is poised to become a favourite among travelers seeking relaxation amidst the airport chaos. Whether you're a tourist winding up your Goan adventure or a business traveler looking for a quick escape, Tattva Wellness Spa promises a revitalizing escape at Mopa, Goa.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)