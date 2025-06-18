TCL Makes History: India's Largest 115-inch TCL X955 Max Premium QD-Mini LED 4K TV Successfully Sold Online!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 18: TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and a trailblazer in smart entertainment, in collaboration with Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, today announced a monumental achievement in the Indian consumer electronics market: the successful first-ever online sale of India's largest 115-inch TCL X955 Max Premium QD-Mini LED 4K TV. This is the highest sales value in one single purchase in Flipkart history marking a significant milestone and reinforcing the growing trust and dominance of e-commerce in the high-value technology segment. Building on this unprecedented success, TCL is proud to announce that all its 2025 TV models are now available for purchase on Flipkart.

This groundbreaking sale of the 115-inch TCL X955 Premium QD-Mini LED 4K TV, with a Buy Box price of ₹29,99,990, is a testament to the evolving landscape of online retail in India. It underscores the increasing confidence of Indian consumers in purchasing premium, high-ticket technology products through digital channels. Customers can now benefit from attractive ₹2 Lakhs bank offers and special pricing, including substantial cashback and discounts, across various credit/debit cards, UPI, and EMI transactions, making this premium offering even more accessible and appealing.

"At TCL, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and accessibility," states Philip Xia, General Manager, TCL India. "The successful online sale of our 115-inch TCL X955 Premium QD-Mini LED 4K TV on Flipkart is not just a sales record; it's a clear indicator of the immense potential of e-commerce in India for high-end electronics. This achievement highlights the trust consumers place in both TCL's cutting-edge technology and Flipkart's marketplace. We believe in making premium entertainment accessible, and this sale is a giant leap in that direction."Rakesh Krishnan, Vice President - Large Appliances, Flipkart said, "We are pleased to make premium home entertainment technology more accessible to customers across India with the availability of TCL's 115-inch QD-Mini LED 4K TV on the Flipkart marketplace. As consumer demand for immersive, high-end entertainment experiences continues to rise, Flipkart plays a key role in connecting shoppers with innovative products backed by convenience, affordability, and trusted delivery. This reflects Flipkart's commitment of making the latest, most innovative, and relevant products available to customers, not only in metros but also in the heartlands of Bharat."A New Era of Online Entertainment Shopping:

The successful online debut of India's largest 115-inch TV signifies a pivotal shift in consumer buying habits. E-commerce has rapidly evolved into a fast-growing, trust-driven channel for tech buyers across the nation, offering unparalleled convenience, choice, and transparency. TCL has consistently been at the forefront of this evolution, leading the market in tech accessibility, innovative design, and exceptional price-to-performance ratios.

Expanding Horizons: All 2025 TCL TV Models Now on Flipkart

This strategic collaboration between TCL and Flipkart further strengthens their commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology to Indian consumers. This expansion ensures that a wider range of TCL's cutting-edge television technology, from QD Mini LED to Google TV integrated systems, is readily accessible to millions of Indian households. Consumers can now explore and acquire TCL's diverse portfolio of televisions, designed to cater to every entertainment need and living space, with the convenience of shopping online on Flipkart.

