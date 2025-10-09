TEAM returns with MumbaiHacks 2025: 3,000+ innovators compete for up to ₹50 lakhs in cash and rewards at India's premier Agentic AI hackathon

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: MumbaiHacks 2025, organized by the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM) and Made in Mumbai, a non-profit developers community, returns with its most ambitious edition yet, challenging India's brightest tech minds to harness the power of Agentic AI. Scheduled for November 28-29, 2025 at NESCO Mumbai, the hackathon will offer up to ₹50 lakhs worth of prizes and rewards for teams that can build intelligent, autonomous models capable of solving real-world problems across three critical sectors, Healthtech, Fintech and Misinformation.

Following its achievement of the Guinness World Record for the Largest Gen AI Hackathon last year, MumbaiHacks 2025 will shift its focus to the next frontier of artificial intelligence: Agentic AI. Unlike Generative AI, which creates content based on prompts, or traditional AI that follows pre-programmed rules, Agentic AI represents a paradigm shift towards autonomous systems. It can perceive their environment, make decisions, take actions, and continuously learn without constant human intervention. These intelligent agents can proactively identify problems, devise strategies, and execute solutions, marking a transformative leap in how technology interacts with complex, real-world challenges.

The hackathon provides participants access to capital, mentorship, and high-impact networks, empowering tech enthusiasts, early professionals, and future founders to build, launch, and scale their innovations. It will feature three high-impact tracks, each focused on solving critical, real-world challenges through autonomous and intelligent solutions. In the Healthtech track, participants will design predictive hospital management systems capable of responding to dynamic conditions such as festivals, pollution spikes, and epidemics. These agentic systems will analyze multiple data streams to forecast patient surges and proactively recommend optimal staffing levels, supply allocations, and public advisories--helping healthcare facilities stay prepared and resilient in times of uncertainty.

The Fintech track will challenge teams to build adaptive financial coaching agents that learn from individual user behavior, synthesize diverse financial data sources, and deliver personalized, real-time recommendations. This innovation is particularly vital for gig workers, informal sector employees, and others with irregular income patterns who often remain beyond the reach of conventional financial advisory systems.

The Misinformation track will push innovators to create AI agents capable of scanning vast content ecosystems to detect emerging misinformation trends during crises; be it pandemics, conflicts, or climate events. These systems will verify claims through cross-referencing and generate accessible, contextual explanations to help audiences navigate a flood of conflicting information with greater clarity and confidence.

MumbaiHacks 2025 exemplifies the city's rapid transformation into India's most dynamic startup ecosystem. With over 3,000 participants expected and backing from 85+ unicorns and soonicorns through TEAM, the event positions Mumbai as the next major tech and startup powerhouse. The city's entrepreneurial momentum is backed by impressive fundamentals: 67% of Mumbai's unicorns are profitable, (the highest in India) and AI-driven enterprises are projected to contribute 15% of the city's GDP growth by 2035. With 250+ AI startups incubated at IIT-Bombay and top engineering institutions producing 35,000+ engineers annually, Mumbai is nurturing the next generation of AI innovators.

Naiyya Saggi, Governing Council Member, TEAM spokesperson shared, "Agentic AI is the technological intersection where innovation meets autonomy. Beyond standard content generation, we're building next-gen systems that think, adapt, and act independently to solve critical problems. MumbaiHacks 2025 will challenge and inspire participants to move beyond passive AI tools and create intelligent agents that can transform healthcare delivery, financial inclusion, and information integrity. This is a direct glimpse into the future of AI, replete with its possibilities, and Mumbai is leading the charge."

Open to participants over 18, the competition will follow a rigorous two-round format. Round 1, the online shortlisting phase running until October 17th, invites teams to submit their proposed solutions. Expert mentors will evaluate submissions based on innovation potential, pain points addressed, target audience, and go-to-market strategy. During Round 2 on November 28-29, shortlisted teams will bring their solutions to life, with the top teams from each track pitching to a panel of judges for their share of the ₹50 lakh prize pool.

The panel of judges for MumbaiHacks 2025 includes PritiRathi Gupta, Founder, LXME (Fintech Track); Siddharth Shah, Co-Founder, PharmEasy (Healthtech Track); Arjun Vaidya, CEO, Dr. Vaidya's (Healthtech Track); Ashok Hariharan, CEO, IDfy (Misinformation Track) and Deepit Purkayastha, Co-Founder & CEO, Inshorts (Misinformation Track).

For registration and more details, visit: https://mumbaihacks.com/

About TEAM

Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM) is a non-profit, independent industry association formed with the mission of advancing the tech ecosystem of Mumbai. Formed by some of the city's most successful tech founders, TEAM is on a mission to promote Mumbai as the hub for tech entrepreneurship.

Its Governing Council comprises of Harsh Jain, Co-Founder Dream 11, Aakrit Vaish, Co-Founder Haptik, Naiyya Saggi, Co-Founder The Good Glamm Group, Dhruvil Sanghvi, Co-Founder LogiNext, Akanksha Hazari, Founder LoveLocal, Vishal Gondal, Founder GoQii, Mayank Kumar, Co-Founder Upgrad and Vivek Khemani, Co-Founder Quantiphi.

85+ members are founders from Mumbai-based tech companies: BillDesk, BookMyShow, Chalo Mobility, CitiusTech, CleverTap, Dezerv, Dream11, Drip Capital, Eruditus, FinoPayments Bank, Fractal Analytics, FlexiLoans, Games24x7, GetVantage, GOQii, Gupshup, Haptik, Hungama, InfibeamAvenues, Invideo, LEAD School, Loco, LogiNext, LoveLocal, Mosaic Wellness, Nazara Technologies, Netcore Cloud, Shaadi.com, Pepper Content, Pepperfry, PharmEasy, Pine Labs, Prismforce, Purplle, Quantiphi, Rebel Foods, Route Mobile, Servify, The Good Glamm Group, The Souled Store, Turtlemint, upGrad, Upstox, WebEngage, and Zeta.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)