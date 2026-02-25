Tech-enabled Logistics Ecosystem Key to Gati Shakti Success: Shri Sagar Rameshrao Kadu, Director (Logistics), DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce & Industry

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 25: The Digital Commerce Dialogue 2026, organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), was held in New Delhi on 24th February. The conference brought together policymakers, industry leaders, investors and digital commerce stakeholders to deliberate on how e-commerce can accelerate infrastructure integration, strengthen supply chains and contribute to the national vision of Gati Shakti.

Speaking at a session on Gati Shakti, Shri Sagar Rameshrao Kadu, Director (Logistics), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, said, "The government is focused on developing a tech-enabled, efficient logistics ecosystem. Under PM Gati Shakti, the emphasis is on strengthening infrastructure, improving road speed, enhancing multimodal connectivity, and increasing modal shift in the rail segment. These interventions are critical to reducing logistics costs and building a more efficient national supply chain. While Tier 1 cities have driven growth so far, the next phase will depend on improving connectivity and logistics support facilities in Tier 2, Tier 3 and rural markets."

The day-long discussions explored the key trends shaping India's digital commerce landscape and how sellers and brands can leverage connected commerce to unlock the country's projected $300 billion opportunity by 2030. The sessions focused on policy alignment, strategic investment and innovation to accelerate growth and strengthen supply chains under the Viksit Bharat vision. Infrastructure transformation remained central, highlighting e-commerce's role in retail logistics modernisation, smart infrastructure development, multimodal integration across rail, road, maritime and air networks, and first- and last-mile optimisation through technology-enabled visibility. The event also explored inclusive customer experiences and trust-building measures to expand demand and integrate the next wave of digital consumers into the formal economy.

A key highlight of the event was the launch of the BCG Industry Report in the presence of representatives from BCG, DPIIT and IAMAI, outlining the structural drivers shaping India's connected commerce ecosystem.

The conference featured participation from senior leaders across government, consulting and industry, including Dr. Abhay Sinha, Director General, Service Export Promotion Council, Ministry of Commerce; Ms. Parul Bajaj, MD & Partner, Boston Consulting Group (BCG); Ms. Kanika Sanghi, Partner and Director, Center for Customer Insight, BCG; Ms. Athira Asokan, Partner, BCG; Dr. Rajeev Sharma, Vice President, Tata 1mg; Mr. Akshansh Yadav, Chief Executive Officer, iTV Network; Ms. Archana Jahagirdar, Founder & Managing Partner, Rukam Capital; Mr. Bharat Sethi, Founder & Angel Investor, Rage Coffee; Mr. Lloyd Mathias, Angel Investor & Business Strategist; Mr. Anil K Mishra, National Logistics Head, pladis Global; Mr. Kishore Lanka, Director - India Operations, Amazon Shipping, Amazon Freight & Amazon Air Cargo; Mr. Rashul Jain, Global Practice Head - Railways, Maritime & Logistics, Tech Mahindra; Mr. Harshit Vij, Co-Founder, Freecultr; Ms. Nikita Singh Malhotra, Head of Digital, Woodland; Mr. Satish Meena, Founder, Datum Intelligence; and Mr. T.K. Arun, Senior Journalist.

The conference reinforced that digital commerce is no longer merely a retail growth story but a strategic enabler of infrastructure modernization and logistics transformation. As India advances toward a more integrated and technology-driven supply chain ecosystem, the convergence of innovation, capital and logistics integration under the Gati Shakti framework will be central to building a resilient, efficient and globally competitive commerce ecosystem.

About IAMAI

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is a not-for-profit industry body with more than 750 members, including Indian and multinational corporations, as well as start-ups. IAMAI has been instrumental in shaping India's digital economy. IAMAI advocates free and fair competition, and progressive and enabling laws for businesses as well as for consumers. The overarching objective of IAMAI is to ensure the progress of the internet and the digital economy. Its major areas of activities are public policy and advocacy, business to business conferences, research, promotion of start-ups and promotion of consumer trust and safety.

