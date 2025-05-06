Tech Mahindra and Fable Partner to Launch the 'Mind Master' Book Club Featuring Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced a partnership with Fable, the digital book club platform founded by Padmasree Warrior, to launch the exclusive 'Mind Master' Book Club. Inspired by the bestselling book by Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, the club will provide a curated reading experience for fans worldwide.

As the driving force behind the Global Chess League (GCL), Tech Mahindra continues to champion intellectual excellence and thought leadership by expanding the chess ecosystem through unique and immersive formats. This partnership with Fable furthers the mission of building a community where chess enthusiasts and those interested in strategic thinking can gain insights for business and decision-making. The 'Mind Master' Book Club will also offer members a rare opportunity to read alongside five-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand, with access to exclusive commentary, curated reading resources, and discussion prompts personally crafted by the Grandmaster.

Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra, said, "Chess and business have important commonalities, including planning, speed, strategy, and risk management. The integration of technology presents exciting new opportunities, transforming both areas. We are excited to partner with Fable to develop a unique platform that promotes the global growth of chess. With the launch of the 'Mind Master' Book Club in collaboration with Fable and Vishy, we look forward to fostering dialogue, discovery, and a shared journey of intellectual growth."

In addition, this partnership highlights Tech Mahindra's continued commitment to making chess more accessible and relevant to audiences worldwide. By blending the timeless skill of strategy with engaging storytelling, Tech Mahindra aims to democratize chess further, making it more enjoyable and consumable for the masses.

Padmasree Warrior, Founder and CEO, Fable, said, "Fable is the social platform where readers make meaningful connections through shared reading experiences, all in service of mental wellness. Through our partnership with Tech Mahindra, I'm thrilled that Viswanathan Anand will share strategic insights with his Fable book club, discussing chess, strategy, memory, and perseverance with our community."

Viswanathan Anand, the five-time world champion, said, "Chess has always been more than just a game to me. I am excited to connect with readers and strategic thinkers worldwide through the Mind Master Book Club on Fable. Together, we can share personal insights and explore lessons that go far beyond the 64 squares of the chessboard."

The partnership will provide Fable users and fans worldwide with exclusive access to strategic chess insights. This initiative also marks a new era of cross-domain collaboration, where chess intersects with literature, technology, and strategy to connect with the community.

