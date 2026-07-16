TechD Cybersecurity Secures MSSP Mandates From Leading Indian & UAE Brands; Launches Nationwide TECHD ONE Roadshow

BusinessWire India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 16: TechD Cybersecurity Limited (NSE Emerge: TECHD), a CERT-In empanelled and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified cybersecurity company, has announced a series of new enterprise cybersecurity engagements across leading Indian and international organisations, further strengthening its presence in critical sectors and reinforcing its position as a trusted enterprise cybersecurity partner.

Over the past week, the company secured enterprise engagements with a combined contract value of approximately Rs. 3.93 crore, spanning renewable energy, aviation, shipping, telecommunications, financial services, FMCG, government, media and international education technology.

Key Highlights

* New enterprise customers include Mundra Solar PV Ltd. (Adani Group), Jaipur International Airport Ltd. (Adani Group), The Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd., AWL Agri Business Ltd. and Alef Education Consultancy LLC (UAE).

* Additional mandates were received through leading listed cybersecurity system integrators for technology, telecom, financial services, media and government sector clients.

* Engagements include 24x7 SOC Services, Cybersecurity-as-a-Service (CSaaS), Managed Security Services, VAPT, SIEM, DLP, DSPM and enterprise cybersecurity consulting.

* TechD has also commenced its 10-city TECHD ONE Roadshow in association with the Enterprise IT World CIO500 Conference & Awards 2026, where it will showcase its AI-native cybersecurity platform to over 1,500 CIOs and CISOs across India.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Sunny Vaghela, Founder, Managing Director & CEO, TechD Cybersecurity Limited, said:

"We are witnessing growing demand from enterprises looking for integrated cybersecurity solutions that deliver continuous protection across their digital infrastructure. The confidence shown by leading organisations across diverse sectors reflects our execution capabilities and technology-driven approach. Alongside these customer engagements, the TECHD ONE Roadshow provides an excellent opportunity to engage directly with technology leaders and showcase our AI-native cybersecurity platform."

The recent customer wins, combined with the nationwide TECHD ONE Roadshow, reflect TechD's continued focus on expanding its enterprise footprint, strengthening long-term customer relationships and driving adoption of its AI-powered cybersecurity solutions across India and international markets.

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