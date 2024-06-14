Techila Global Services Enhances Educational Opportunities with Computer Donation to Dnyanankur English Medium School

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 14: Techila Global Services, a leading boutique consulting and technology firm, is proud to announce a significant contribution to the Dnyanankur English Medium School in Alegaon Tal, Solapur. In collaboration with a dedicated NGO focused on supporting children's education and development, Techila Global Services has donated 25 desktop computers and 13 laptops to the school. This generous donation aims to enhance the student's learning opportunities and provide them with essential resources to succeed in the digital age.

The donation underscores Techila Global Services' commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and its dedication to leveraging technology to create positive societal impacts. By providing these valuable technological resources, the company aims to bridge the digital divide and empower students with the tools they need to excel in their educational pursuits.

Chitiz Agarwal, CEO of Techila Global Services, expressed his enthusiasm about the donation: "We are thrilled to share some wonderful news with you. We had the privilege of donating 25 desktop computers and 13 laptops to the Dnyanankur English Medium School through an NGO dedicated to supporting children's education and development. This contribution will greatly enhance their learning opportunities and provide them with valuable resources."

The integration of these computers into the school's curriculum will enable students to develop critical digital skills, access a wealth of information online, and engage in interactive and innovative learning methods. The donation is a testament to Techila Global Services' vision of fostering educational growth and nurturing future generations by leveraging modern technology.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)