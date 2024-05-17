Techno India Collaborates with Google Cloud to Propel Education in The Digital Era

India PR Distribution

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 17: Techno India Group has announced a collaboration with Google Cloud, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of education technology in India. Spearheaded by Meghdut Roychowdhury, Chief Innovation Officer and Executive Director, this collaboration aims to revolutionize the educational landscape, aligning it with global standards and the demands of the modern digital economy.

Innovative Education for a Digital Future

The collaboration introduces the 'Digital Campus on Google Cloud' Program at Techno India, transforming the way education is delivered. This initiative will provide students and faculty with access to advanced cloud computing services, big data analytics, and machine learning capabilities, ensuring that the Techno India community is at the forefront of technological integration in education.

Empowering the Next Generation of Professionals

The curriculum at Techno India - School of the Future goes beyond traditional academic boundaries, offering specialized tracks such as Associate Cloud Engineer and Data Analyst. These programs are designed to equip students with both technical skills and managerial acumen, making them not just participants in their education but active contributors to the evolving tech landscape.

This collaboration not only enhances educational access and quality but also significantly improves the security protocols and infrastructure at Techno India. By migrating operations to Google Cloud, the institution sets a new standard for educational institutions worldwide, emphasizing the importance of secure and efficient technological frameworks.

Techno India is not merely responding to educational needs but actively shaping future educational paradigms. "This partnership with Google Cloud is a step towards making Kolkata a hub of progressive education and technological excellence," said Meghdut Roychowdhury, Chief Innovation Officer at Techno India. "We are inviting students, educators, and industry leaders from around the world to join us in this exciting journey, to contribute to and witness the resurgence of Kolkata. Let's come together to 'Make Calcutta Relevant Again' and set a global benchmark in education."

Google Cloud is delighted to collaborate with Techno India University under the Digital Campus on Google Cloud program that will not only help students to get certified on the latest technology trends like generative AI, making them industry ready. This collaboration would be instrumental in bringing fresh cloud ready talent into the market and create more opportunities for students to their in the AI era, said Subram Natrajan, Director of Customer Engineering at Google Cloud

For more information, contact:

Abhrajit Saha

Chief of Staff - Executive Director, CIO

Techno India Group

Email: empower@technobillionai.com

Phone: 8240879502

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)