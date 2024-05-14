Techno India University Sets New Education Standards with Launch of 'School of the Future'

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], May 14: Techno India University, a beacon of excellence in education, proudly announces its expansive array of academic programs for the 2024 admissions cycle. Under the banner of the "School of the Future", the university is poised to equip students with future-proof skills in an array of cutting-edge fields.

Emerging Technology Programs

Building on a strong foundation in science and technology, Techno India University introduces a suite of B.Tech and M.Tech programs designed to meet the burgeoning demand for expertise in areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud Computing, Data Science, Financial Engineering, and the Internet of Things (IoT). These programs are in partnership with leading global tech firms like Vara Technologies and including certifications from the likes of Google and IBM to ensure that students gain industry-relevant experience.

Global Partnerships for a Comprehensive Education

The university has joined forces with esteemed institutions such as Ecole Intuit Lab and ESEDS School of Design to offer cutting-edge programs in Strategic Design, alongside partnerships with e1133 and Webel Fujisoft Vara CoE for Emerging Technologies and Digital Humanities. Furthermore, the reimagined TIG Business School has evolved into the ASMi Business School, offering dynamic programs in Creative Business.

Creative Business and Global Opportunities

The ASMI Business School at Techno India University is now offering a Full-Time Global MBA program with specializations in Finance, HR, Marketing, Emerging Technology, and Entrepreneurship. This program includes an international study tour, providing students with a global perspective and networking opportunities.

Meghdut Roychowdhury, Chief Innovation Officer Techno India Group said, "At Techno India Group, we believe that the future belongs to those who innovate and solve problems with wide-eyed curiosity. The School of the Future at Techno India University is our commitment to transform education and get the next generation of thinkers and doers future-ready by bringing global technological partnerships and interdisciplinary curricula to the fore. This initiative is about empowering them to create sustainable, innovative solutions that have a meaningful impact on the future of our ever-changing world."

Collaboration with Google Cloud

In a ground breaking move, Techno India University has partnered with Google to launch the Google Cloud Digital Classroom program. This initiative will provide all students with access to cutting-edge digital learning platforms and tools, reinforcing the university's commitment to a technologically empowered education.

Why Choose the School of the Future?

* Practical Learning with International Exposure: Students can develop their own startup apps or design real-world solutions as part of their curriculum, supported by a fully digital campus on Google Cloud. This includes access to certifications and resources, facilitating hands-on learning and real-world problem solving.

* Broad Horizons: Courses at the School of the Future are designed to apply cross-disciplinary knowledge practically and innovatively, such as using AI in fashion design or data analytics in marketing.

* Global Community and Connections: The university nurtures a global network of creatives and tech enthusiasts, providing a lifelong community for its students.

A Sneak Peek into the Curriculum:

* Degrees That Matter: Offerings go beyond traditional academic degrees, equipping students with necessary real-world skills.

* Research Opportunities: Students have the chance to engage in meaningful research that addresses global challenges.

* Validated Skills: Our certification programs ensure students graduate with skills that are recognized and valued in the industry.

Prospective students are encouraged to contact the admissions helpline at 08062642222 or visit the Techno India University campus in Salt Lake City, Kolkata. More information can be found on the university's website at www.technoindiauniversity.ai

Techno India University remains dedicated to providing innovative educational opportunities that prepare students not just for their careers but for global challenges, making them truly future-proof.

Contact:

Admissions Office

Techno India University

Call: 08062642222

08062642200/01/02/03/04/05/06/07/08/09/10

Email: admissions@technoindiauniversity.ai

Website: www.technoindiauniversity.ai

