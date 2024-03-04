TECNO SPARK 20C to Dominate the Sub10k segment: Sale starting on 5th March

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 4: TECNO, continuing its momentum after a string of exciting launches since the beginning of 2024, is thrilled about the sale of the SPARK 20C, their all-new smartphone designed to be consumers' everyday essentials. Packed with all the great features users need for a well-rounded smartphone experience, at an unbeatable price, the SPARK 20C is set to go for sale on Amazon starting March 5th and can be availed for Rs7,999 under limited-time launch offer.

The TECNO SPARK 20C comes with a strong message for the users to 'Make A Smarter Choice,' by opting for all essential key features tailored to meet the diverse needs of the Indian market, ensuring a premium and seamless everyday experience. The Spark 20C seamlessly brings all features into a single, stylish device, making it an ideal choice at an accessible price point.

It additionally packs an impressive 16GB* RAM and 128GB internal storage, an exceptional 50MP dual AI camera, and a remarkable 90Hz Dot-in-display complete with a Dynamic Port, the stylish SPARK 20C offers an all-in-one user experience.

TECNO knows just how important entertainment is to users. That's why they're offering a complimentary OTT Play premium subscription valued at Rs5803, for access to over 24 OTT platforms.

Key USPs of the SPARK 20C:

Enhanced Storage and Robust Performance

Users will experience a new level of performance with the TECNO SPARK 20C featuring an impressive 16GB* RAM and 128GB internal storage, setting a benchmark in its segment. Storage will no longer be a constraint as it supports up to 1TB external card, ensuring ample space for memories, music, and more. The device excels in multitasking, accommodating up to 16 background apps with 65% faster app launches. Powered by the Darwin Engine, it delivers a 15X frame rate stability increase and up to 5 degrees' temperature reduction during heavy usage for a seamless and efficient performance.

Photography Excellence with Dual AI Cameras

TECNO SPARK 20C helps unleash creativity with its 50MP dual AI rear camera, capturing distinctive and crystal-clear images. Featuring an F1.6 aperture, it excels in low-light photography, making it the perfect choice for various conditions. The phone also complements the artistic side with the 15x-5400x time-lapse range, allowing users to capture mesmerizing moments like romantic sunrises, blooming flowers, and flowing rivers.

Immersive and Vibrant Display

Boasting a 90Hz Dot-in-Display, TECNO SPARK 20C ensures a smoother, more vibrant, and responsive interaction, taking user experience to new heights. The Dynamic Port style adds a touch of fun to the user experience, providing interactive notifications for calls, charging, and more.

Price and Availability

Originally priced at Rs8,999, the TECNO Spark 20C will hit the shelves on Amazon from March 5, 2024. To sweeten the deal, customers can grab the limited-time special offer of Rs1,000 off bringing the effective price down to an unbeatable Rs7,999.

ABOUT TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in 70+ countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering state-of-the-art innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops, tablets, HiOS operating systems, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of "Stop At Nothing," TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and best futures.

For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: https://www.tecno-mobile.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2353496/SPARK_20C_Sale.jpg

