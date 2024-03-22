Tejas Networks wins Voice and Data Excellence award for its Carrier Router Portfolio

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 22: Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that the company has won the prestigious 2023 Voice and Data Excellence award in the 'Make in India' category for its state-of-the-art TJ1400 Access and Aggregation Routers. The award was conferred at the 23rd edition of Voice and Data's Telecom Leadership Forum held in New Delhi earlier today.

Arnob Roy, COO & Executive Director of Tejas Networks, said, "We are delighted to win the prestigious Voice and Data award for our Carrier Routing products which is a strong endorsement of our world-class capabilities in a highly complex and critical technology area. The advent of 5G, coupled with an accelerated adoption of multi-gigabit home broadband and enterprise cloud services, has significantly expanded the addressable market for our high-capacity packet switching and routing products. Our terabit-scale access and aggregation routers are designed with several innovative features to enable service providers to build high-performance and cost-efficient IP networks. Based on our pioneering Software-defined Hardware™ architecture, TJ1400's novel ultra-converged broadband architecture is powering large-scale 4G/5G mobile RAN, backhaul and broadband rollouts globally."

About Tejas Networks Limited

Tejas Networks Ltd. designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks Ltd. is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder.

For more information, visit Tejas Networks Ltd. at https://bsmedia.business-standard.comwww.tejasnetworks.com or contact:

Investor Relations: ir@india.tejasnetworks.com

Attn: Santosh Kesavan: skeshavan@india.tejasnetworks.com

SAFE HARBOUR

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements due to risks or uncertainties associated with our expectations with respect to, but not limited to, our ability to successfully implement our strategy and our growth and expansion plans, technological changes, our exposure to market risks, general economic and political conditions in India which have an impact on our business activities or investments, changes in the laws and regulations that apply to the industry in which the Company operates. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826177/Tejas_Networks_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)