Testlify Launches Conversational AI Interviews to Redefine Talent Assessment at Scale

PNN

Bensalem [Pennsylvania], June 11: Testlify, a renowned talent assessment platform trusted by over 1,500 companies across 50+ countries, has launched its latest innovation, Conversational AI Interviews in video, audio, and text formats.

This game-changing feature is designed to help companies streamline candidate evaluation with real-time, scenario-based interviews powered by AI. Testlify continues to elevate the hiring experience for leading global brands, including LTIMindtree, Solvay, InDrive, and Ditto Insurance, among many others.

With this launch, Testlify is redefining how enterprises and staffing firms assess talent -- faster, smarter, and more accurately than ever before.

Solving a Long-Standing Hiring Problem

Traditional interviews often fail to predict how candidates will perform in real workplace situations. Static Q & As, interviewer bias, and inconsistent evaluation frameworks have long hindered effective hiring.

Testlify's Conversational AI solves this by replicating real-world challenges in a controlled, AI-driven environment. So recruiters can evaluate candidates not just for what they know, but how they act under pressure.

"Too often, interviews only scratch the surface," said Abhishek Shah, Founder of Testlify. "We built this conversational AI engine to go deeper, revealing the mindset, adaptability, and real-world judgment of each candidate before they're hired."

Explore the Power of Multi-Format Conversational AI

The platform's latest release includes three advanced formats:

Chat AI

Engage candidates in realistic, text-based workplace scenarios--like resolving a billing dispute or calming an irate customer. This helps recruiters assess problem-solving, written communication, and critical thinking in real time.

Voice AI

Allow candidates to respond to dynamic, voice-based interview prompts tailored to roles in sales, customer support, or technical helpdesks--capturing verbal fluency, tone, and persuasion skills in action.

Video AI

AI avatars guide candidates through complex job scenarios via asynchronous video interviews. Employers can now analyze non-verbal communication, confidence, and emotional intelligence with ease.

All formats are meticulously crafted to reflect real-life job functions, whether it's managing a missed delivery, leading a team meeting, or troubleshooting a product issue. Each interview simulates realistic stakes, offering employers a deeper and more predictive lens on candidate performance.

A Game-Changer for Enterprise Hiring Teams

With hiring becoming increasingly distributed, inconsistent interviews slow down decisions and introduce bias. Testlify's Conversational AI brings consistency, objectivity, and scale to every candidate interaction without sacrificing the human element.

"We're not just testing skills, we're uncovering true potential," Abhishek Shah added. "Our clients can now build stronger teams by hiring people who don't just look good on paper, but thrive in real-world environments."

Available Now

Testlify's Conversational AI interviews are now live and available to all users across plans. Companies can start building customized, role-specific interviews in minutes or explore the platform with a free trial.

About Testlify

Testlify is a fast-growing, AI-powered skills assessment and interviewing platform that helps companies hire better, faster, and more objectively. With a test library of 3,000+ assessments covering 5,000+ roles, Testlify enables organizations to screen, assess, and interview candidates using real-world scenarios that go far beyond resumes.

