Tetra Pak start-up challenge winner, ZUMI, launches Lactose-Free, No Refined Sugar Milkshakes

New Delhi [India], September 24: Beanery Foods, a Hyderabad-based startup, has launched a range of lactose-free, no refined sugar, clean-label milkshakes, crafted for those with lactose intolerance, digestive sensitivities and the fast-growing community of health-conscious Indians seeking smarter indulgences. Launched under the brand name 'Zumi', the naturally creamier and sweeter lactose-free formula is gentler on the gut and sweetened with monk fruit and jaggery, making it a healthier alternative. The product is now available across three cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai via www.zumifoods.com and amazon and will soon be available on quick commerce platforms.

ZUMI is one of the winners of Startup Challenge 2024 by Tetra Pak India, in partnership with Startup India, an initiative aimed at fostering innovation in India's F & B ecosystem. Through the programme, Zumi received comprehensive support in product development, mentorship, and commercialization, along with access to Tetra Pak's Product Development Centre in Chakan for hands-on assistance in product formulation and testing.

The milkshakes come in three delectable flavours inspired by the Indian desserts including Rose Kulfi, Rasmalai, and Chocolate- catering to varied palates across the country. Packaged in convenient, hygienic, ready-to-drink Tetra Pak packaging, Zumi's milkshakes are designed for today's on-the-go consumer, with each 200ml package serving delivers 6-7 grams of protein.

Lactose-Free Formula for Everyone

Lactose-free milk delivers the same rich nutritional profile as regular milk, while being easier to digest. This makes it a smarter everyday choice for a spectrum of consumers - from fitness enthusiasts, schoolchildren, and working professionals, to individuals with digestive sensitivities, and anyone seeking a healthier lifestyle. Milk is a dietary staple in India, and nearly 30% of consumers recognize their lactose intolerance--despite studies indicating that up to 70% may actually be affected. Zumi's products are thoughtfully crafted to meet these varied dietary needs, transforming everyday indulgences into healthier, functional choices--without compromising on taste or experience.

Naturally Sweeter, Makes for a Dessert with No Guilt

Lactose-free milk is made by adding lactase [naturally occurring enzyme], which breaks down lactose into simpler sugars (glucose and galactose), making it naturally sweeter than regular milk. Combining lactose-free milk with natural zero GI sweeteners like monk fruit gives ZUMI Milkshakes it's creamy rich taste which makes these milkshakes an ideal alternative to calorie-heavy desserts. Perfect when served straight from the pack, or even as a base for smoothies and healthy dessert recipes, Zumi's shakes bring convenience, nutrition and delectable flavour to the table.

Commenting on the launch, Thapasya Vijayaraghavan, Founder, Zumi Foods, said, "We are excited to serve the ever-conscious Indian consumer with our clean, lactose-free, no refined sugar milkshakes and redefine how India snacks and indulges. At ZUMI, our vision is to make better-for-you indulgence a joyful, guilt-free choice for everyone, combining nutrition with exceptional taste. Lactose-free milk retains all the nutrition of regular milk while being gentler on the gut and naturally sweeter, making it a healthier choice for everyone-not just those with lactose intolerance. With the extraordinary support and mentorship of Tetra Pak and Startup India, we've transformed our vision into reality-redefining indulgence in India-where taste meets health, without compromise."

Cassio Simoes, MD, Tetra Pak South Asia, added, "At Tetra Pak, we see it as our responsibility as an industry leader to nurture India's food and beverage ecosystem. Zumi brings a refreshing perspective to India's beverage space, combining functionality and flavour, and we are delighted to have supported their journey from concept to shelf through our Startup Challenge--providing access to our global expertise, infrastructure, and mentorship. As we continue to collaborate with promising entrepreneurs, our goal is to build a stronger, more sustainable F & B ecosystem that benefits consumers, startups, and the industry."

Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Startup India said, "India's startup ecosystem has become one of the most dynamic in the world, with over 180,000+ recognised startups across 770+ districts (as of August 2025). Nearly 52% of them are from tier-2 and 3 cities.

Home-grown startups are therefore in a unique position to combine global best practices with local insights, creating products that resonate with modern Indian consumers and push India's reputation as a hub for food & beverage innovation. We are proud to support initiatives like Tetra Pak's Start-Up Challenge and remain committed to fostering an ecosystem where these startups can scale, generate meaningful employment, and help India capture even greater value from its innovation landscape."

With the launch of its no refined sugar, lactose-free milkshakes, Zumi Foods is setting a new benchmark for healthy indulgence in India. Over the coming year, the brand aims to expand its footprint across more cities, introduce new flavours, in paper-based Tetra Pak packaging - continuing its mission to make functional, clean-label beverages accessible to all.

Know more about Tetra Pak's technology here: Tetra Pak - lactose-free milk production.

Zumi Foods is a Hyderabad-based startup redefining everyday dairy with its range of lactose-free, no refined sugar, protein-rich, clean-label milkshakes. Founded by a young entrepreneur, Thapasya Vijay, who discovered her own lactose intolerance, the brand was born out of a need to create indulgent yet functional alternatives in a country where dairy beverages is a staple. Over time, she realized that lactose-free milk isn't just for lactose intolerant, it can be gentler on the gut, naturally sweeter, and a healthier choice for everyone. With flavours inspired by India's culinary heritage and crafted for the modern, health-conscious consumer, Zumi Foods is on a mission to make smarter, healthier indulgence accessible to all.

