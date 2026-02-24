TGI Fridays India Powers into 2026 with A Strategic Expansion Blueprint

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 24: TGI Fridays India is entering 2026 with renewed momentum, unveiling an ambitious growth roadmap that blends metro expansion, franchise-led scalability, asset reinvestment, and community-driven brand experiences. Under the leadership of Bistro Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., the brand is positioning itself as one of the most structured and experience-focused players in India's premium casual dining segment.

Commenting on the brand's growth vision, Prashant Mukherjee, Director, Bistro Hospitality and Universal Success Enterprises Ltd, said:"For us, growth is not about adding pins on a map, it is about building long-term market relevance. India offers one of the most dynamic dining ecosystems in the world today. Our focus is to institutionalize TGI Fridays as a future-ready casual dining brand by strengthening unit economics, deepening consumer engagement, and enabling the right franchise partners with a strong operational backbone. The next phase of expansion reflects our confidence in both the brand and the evolving aspirations of Indian consumers."

With new flagship openings planned in Delhi, a significant renovation in Kolkata, and lifestyle-led activations in Hyderabad, TGI Fridays India is aligning global brand equity with local market intelligence, a combination designed to attract both customers and long-term franchise partners.

Strategic Entry into Delhi NCR: Connaught Place & Vasant Kunj

In 2026, TGI Fridays India will significantly strengthen its Northern presence through its franchise partnership with Feastary India. Following successful launches at Ambience Mall, Gurgaon and Phoenix Palassio Mall, Lucknow, Feastary has confirmed two high-impact openings in Delhi:

Connaught Place (CP) -- One of India's most iconic commercial hubs, drawing corporate professionals, international tourists, and premium urban consumers.

Vasant Kunj -- A prime South Delhi micro-market with affluent residential catchments and strong mall-driven footfall.

By securing space in these high-density premium locations, TGI Fridays reinforces its confidence in India's evolving dining culture and its own operational capabilities.

Reinvestment in Legacy Markets: Kolkata Outlet Renovation

Alongside expansion, TGI Fridays India is reinforcing its commitment to mature markets. The Kolkata outlet is undergoing a comprehensive renovation aligned with contemporary global Fridays aesthetics, including upgraded interiors, enhanced bar experiences, modern lighting concepts, and immersive guest touchpoints.

This reinvestment reflects Bistro Group's asset-optimization philosophy; ensuring legacy markets continue delivering strong unit economics and elevated brand perception.

Franchise-led Scalability: A Structured Growth Model

India's premium casual dining sector continues to grow, supported by rising disposable incomes and demand for experiential dining. TGI Fridays India is leveraging this momentum through a disciplined franchise expansion model focused on metro and Tier-1 cities.

Key features include:

* High-street and mall-driven formats

* SOP-led operations

* Centralized marketing and digital performance support

* Structured training and launch assistance

* Balanced food and bar revenue mix

Typical store formats range between 3,500-5,000 sq. ft., optimized for bar-led revenue while maintaining operational efficiency. Integrated marketing support, including performance-driven campaigns, hyperlocal targeting, ORM management, and search optimization, ensures structured visibility from launch.

Adding to this, Kuunal Maiti, CEO & Director, TGI Fridays India, stated:

"We are building TGI Fridays India with a portfolio mindset. Each decision, from site selection to menu engineering and community engagement, is backed by analytics and disciplined capital deployment. As we expand in Delhi NCR and reinvest in key markets, our priority remains consistent: sustainable scale, predictable returns, and an exceptional dining experience."

Beyond Delhi and Kolkata, the brand is evaluating opportunities in Mumbai, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai as part of its three-year roadmap.

Menu Innovation & Occasion-Based Dining

The brand continues evolving its menu to align with Indian preferences while retaining its global identity. Seasonal launches, curated corporate lunches, happy hour optimization, and event-led programming enhance weekday utilization and asset productivity.

Recognizing India's significant vegetarian consumer base, TGI Fridays is expanding its plant-forward offerings with globally inspired yet locally resonant dishes. The curated vegetarian spread ensures inclusivity without compromising the brand's signature American grill identity.

Positioned for Long-Term Value Creation

As India's urban consumer base expands, TGI Fridays India stands at a strategic inflection point. The combination of global brand recall, disciplined franchise expansion, operational expertise under Bistro Group, and experiential differentiation positions the brand strongly for sustainable growth.

For franchise partners and investors, 2026 presents a compelling opportunity to align with a globally recognized dining brand scaling with structure, strategy, and long-term vision.

About TGI FRIDAYS®

Founded in New York City in 1965, TGI Fridays® is a globally celebrated casual dining brand renowned for its bold American cuisine, handcrafted beverages, and vibrant social dining experience. Bistro Hospitality acts as the Master Franchisee for TGI Fridays®, overseeing the brand's strategic growth in India. Bistro Hospitality is spearheading the brand's expansion through a structured partnership and franchise-led model, ensuring consistency with global brand standards while adapting to regional preferences. Feastary Hospitality LLP is the exclusive franchise partner solely for Northern India, entrusted with driving TGI Fridays' presence and growth across key Indian northern markets.

