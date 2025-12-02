TGI Fridays to expand fast - New Cities & Airports

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 2: Bistro Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., the Master Franchisee for iconic American casual-dining brand TGI Fridays, is embarking on an aggressive expansion drive in India. In a major milestone, Bistro Hospitality has secured the rights to develop TGI Fridays restaurants across airports nationwide, bringing the brand's signature American dining experience to millions of travellers.

The upcoming airport outlets will feature the bold flavours, handcrafted beverages, and vibrant "In Here, It's Always Friday" atmosphere that TGI Fridays is celebrated for. These locations are planned for major metropolitan and tier-one airports, enhancing accessibility for both domestic and international travellers.

Alongside its airport expansion, the company is set to launch four new restaurants within the current financial year. In partnership with its North India franchisee, Feastery Hospitality LLP, new stores are scheduled to open in Delhi NCR and Lucknow. These additions will strengthen the brand's footprint across India, building on existing outlets in Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Amritsar.

This growth forms part of TGI Fridays India's long-term strategy to connect with customers across the country, powered by Bistro Hospitality's strong market expertise and operational excellence. Nationwide expansion efforts are already in the pipeline.

To bolster this ambitious growth plan, Bistro Hospitality has welcomed Mr. John Neitzel, former President and Chief Operating Officer of TGI Fridays International, to its leadership team. With decades of global franchise and brand development experience, Mr. Neitzel's involvement is expected to play a transformative role in scaling operations and elevating brand standards across India.

With its energetic ambience, innovative menu offerings, and commitment to creating memorable dining moments, TGI Fridays is poised to energize India's evolving F & B landscape--making every visit feel like the start of the weekend.

Bistro Hospitality is a subsidiary of the Singapore-headquartered conglomerate Universal Success Enterprises. Globally, TGI Fridays operates nearly 400 locations across 40 countries, backed by more than six decades of culinary leadership and enduring brand legacy.

