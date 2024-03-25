The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Presented The Food for Thought Fest on 8th, 9th, 10th March 2024 at Sabarmati Riverfront Centre, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 25: The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation successfully hosted the inaugural edition of the internationally recognized Food for Thought Fest, held at the prestigious Sabarmati Riverfront Event Centre in Gujarat. Presented exclusively in a vegetarian avatar, the event spanned three days from 8th to 10th March 2024, attracting over 18,000 visitors to the sprawling SRFC spread over two lakh square feet.

The grand opening ceremony was graced by Minister of State Jagdish Vishwakarma and Municipal Commissioner of Ahmedabad M. Thennarasan, accompanied by other top officials of AMC. The event set a benchmark as a unique forum for conversations around cuisines and the celebration of the diverse culinary heritage of the South Asian region.

Organized by S.A.A.G (South Asian Association for Gastronomy), the event featured talks, panel discussions, and cookery workshops with celebrity chefs like Asma Khan, Nahid Osman, Rajith Abeysekara, and Rohini Rana. Additionally, renowned personalities like Rashmi Uday Singh, Padma Shri Dr. Pushpesh Pant, and fashion designer Nikhil Mehra attended the festival.

The Food Court presented two themes: "A Taste of Luxury" and "The Regional Flavour," offering culinary experiences from luxury hotels and curated street food flavors. The "Fun Fest" featured live bands every evening, while three culinary pavilions introduced unique gastronomic experiences, including a Royal Pavilion, Spiritual Pavilion, and Wellness Pavilion.

Over the three days, participants engaged in sessions and workshops from 12.00 p.m. to 6.00 p.m., exploring contemporary issues and learning from renowned chefs in the region. The festival also showcased artistic installations and a student public art project, further enriching the cultural experience.

The event showcased the city's rich heritage and modern marvels like the Sabarmati River Front Development, providing a fitting backdrop for this culinary extravaganza. Maneesh Baheti, a seasoned hotelier, and Ms. Sonali Anand, with extensive experience in senior positions at multinational companies, contributed to the success of the event.

S.A.A.G's Advisory Board, chaired by PADMA BHUSHAN Shashi Kant Misra, included leading professionals like Michelin Star Chef Atul Kocchar, Master Chef Abhijit Saha, Chef Gautam Mehrishi, and Chef Michael Swamy, further enhancing the festival's prestige and appeal.

