The all-new BMW R 12 nineT and the all-new BMW R 12 launched in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 5: The all-new BMW R 12 nineT and the all-new BMW R 12 have been launched in India. Both motorcycles will be available as Completely Built-up Units (CBU) and deliveries will commence from September 2024 onwards.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "BMW Motorrad established the segment of classic bikes with the R nineT. This particular segment invites purists riders who want to focus on the original, and at the same time enjoy dynamic riding. The all-new R 12 series takes this path of emotional, original motorcycle riding even further. While the all-new BMW R 12 nineT as a classic roadster aims to make a stylish impression in urban environments, the all-new BMW R 12 embodies a classic cruiser for every day that makes you feel good and allows you to enjoy freedom. The most important values are charisma and individuality. Both motorcycles combine the authentic character of the boxer engine and the design language of traditional motorcycle eras with innovative technology and modular concept that offers the rider maximum customization options."

The motorcycles will be available at ex-showroom prices as follows -

The all-new BMW R 12 nineT - INR 20,90,000

The all-new BMW R 12 - INR 19,90,000

*Prices prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST and compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local authorized BMW Motorrad Dealer.

The all-new BMW R 12 nineT is available in the following color schemes - Base in Blackstorm metallic, Optional Style-Option 719 "Aluminium" in brushed aluminium / Night Black solid paint and Optional Color San Remo Green metallic. The all-new BMW R 12 is available in the following color schemes - Base in Blackstorm metallic, Optional Style - Option 719 in Avus Silver metallic and optional Color Aventurine Red metallic.

To enable customers to own BMW Motorrad motorcycles of their choice, BMW Financial Services India offers customized and flexible financial solutions. Customers can also get their loans approved before delivery takes place. For complete peace of mind, all BMW Motorrad bikes come with a standard warranty for 'three years, unlimited kilometers', with an option to extend the warranty to fourth and fifth year. Road-Side Assistance, a 24x7 365 days package further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations.

The all-new BMW R 12 nineT and the all-new BMW R 12.

The all-new BMW R 12 nineT and the all-new BMW R 12 are available as a roadster and cruiser, each offering a classic design and optimal ergonomics. The all-new BMW R 12 nineT and the all-new R 12 are built on a common, versatile base with a now one-piece tubular spaceframe, an airbox positioned flat under the seat and an angled spring strut. It offers freedom in designing the seats and side lines. On the all-new BMW R 12 nineT the aluminium tank with brushed and clear-coated side panels, the seat, and the tail-hump create a rising, dynamic line. The focus on essential design is supported by the compact and short rear end. The shorter fuel tank, which is 30 mm shorter and narrower in the rear, ensures significantly improved ergonomics and a more front-oriented seating position compared to its predecessor. On the all-new BMW R 12, the steel tank, reminiscent of the so-called "Toaster Tanks" of the 1970s BMW /5 models, emphasises the typical design language of a cruiser in a classic teardrop shape and forms a descending line with low-mounted rear wheel cover. The large 19-inch front wheel and the small 16-inch rear wheel complement this harmoniously. The classic cruiser design is also reflected in the relaxed seating position with low seat height and wide handlebars.

The new Heritage models display a strong attention to detail. This is evident in numerous features, such as the intricately designed front fender bracket or the LED headlight - with a black-framed light guide element on the R 12 nineT. The instrument panel also seamlessly integrates into the overall style. On the R 12 nineT, it features two round instruments in a traditional design, while the R 12 has a single round instrument. The LED turn indicator lights on the upper fork bridge are harmoniously equipped with tinted smoke lenses. The all-new R 12 nineT also has smoke-lens turn indicator lights at the rear, while the all-new R 12 features integrated functional turn indicator lights.

Both the all-new R 12 models feature an air/oil-cooled boxer engine, providing both powerful and character performance. The engine with 101 mm bore, 73 mm stroke and 1,170 cc capacity delivers 80 kW (109 hp) in the R 12 nineT at 7,000 rpm and the maximum torque of 115 Nm is reached at 6,500 rpm. In the R12, 70 kW (95 hp) are available at 6,500 rpm and 110 Nm are generated at 6,000 rpm.

The centrepiece of the all-new BMW R 12 models is the completely newly developed tubular bridge steel spaceframe. The new frame eliminates the need for previous fastenings, reducing weight and giving the new R 12 models a cleaner and more classic appearance. The rear frame, also made of tubular steel, is bolted to the main frame. The left-mounted "Twin Pipe" exhaust system with two rear silencers with reverse cone design caters to both the desire for a classically designed roadster and a cruiser. On the all-new BMW R 12 nineT, the manifolds and the front silencer are chrome-plated and the rear silencer is electro-polished. The all-new R 12, on the other hand, features electro-polished manifolds along with a front silencer and rear silencer with a brushed surface.

The all-new R 12 nineT and R 12 feature upside-down telescopic forks with a 45 mm slider tube diameter. The rear wheel suspension of the R 12 nineT features a Paralever swinging arm combined with a directly linked sprint strut, which is now angled diagonally compared to the previous R nineT series.

On the front wheel of the all-new R 12 nineT and the all-new R 12, a twin disc brake with two radially mounted 4-piston monobloc brake callipers and 310 mm diameter provides stable and efficient braking power. A single disc brake with 2-piston floating calliper and 265 mm diameter is used on the rear wheel. The all-new R 12 models are already equipped with BMW Motorrad ABS Pro as standard. ABS Pro also offers more safety when braking in bends by enabling ABS-assisted braking when leaning into corners.

Both all-new R 12 models are equipped with Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), which ensures a high level of driving safety when accelerating. In addition, the all-new R 12 Models equipped with standard engine drag torque control and Tyre Pressure Control.

The revs of the R 12 models are now shown with the multiplication factor 100 in the standard round instruments. The standard adaptive Headlight Pro light system in both the models offer even more safety at night. The standard Keyless Ride system replaces the conventional ignition lock on the new R 12 models.

The all-new R 12 nineT already features the "Rain", "Road" and "Dynamic" riding modes as standard and the new R 12 has the "Roll" and "Rock" riding modes so the rider can adapt the riding behaviour to his personal preferences.

Optional Packages:

The Hill Start Control Pro, Shift Assistant Pro, heated grips and cruise control are all available as part of the optional Comfort package in both the models.

Option 719 "Aluminium" Style in the all-new BMW R 12 nineT stylishly combines traditional and dark look milled components together with the vibrant solid Racing red frame complete the heritage look of the bike. The single seater lends a touch of dynamism to the motorcycle.

Option 719 Style Avus Silver metallic paintwork sets the machine apart with the dark contrasts highlighting the high-grade milled component package. Another standout optional package in all-new BMW R12 is the Option 719 seat with gold-coloured stitching and the design option exhaust system.

A comprehensive range of original BMW Motorcycle accessories & gears are available for further individualization.

