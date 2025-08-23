The Chanakya: Where Global Luxury Lands First

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 23: The Chanakya is set to host a grand day-long celebration on Friday, August 22, 2025, bringing together the finest in fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and craftsmanship. The event reaffirms The Chanakya's position as India's definitive stage for luxury, offering guests exclusive first-to-market launches, showcases by international icons, gourmet indulgences, and bespoke brand activations--all set against the backdrop of its signature refined elegance.

Over the years, The Chanakya has become the destination of choice for the world's most distinguished luxury houses--Hermes, Chanel, Saint Laurent, Brunello Cucinelli, Brioni, Montblanc, Ralph Lauren and Rolex among others. This year alone, over half of its newest arrivals mark their Indian debut, infusing a dynamic freshness into its dialogue between heritage and contemporary design.

From fashion, fragrance, fine jewellery, and watches to home, gifting, and design, The Chanakya continues to be the destination of choice for global maisons debuting in India. Recent highlights include the country's flagship Rolex boutique, the first Aquazzura and Golden Goose stores, and the arrival of Amiri, Creed, Diptyque, Messika, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Lladro, Jay Strongwater, L'Objet, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, and Panerai.

"The Chanakya is where global luxury meets Indian hospitality," said Ms. Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director & Business Head, DLF Retail. "The celebration is more than just a showcase of exceptional brands, it's a curated celebration of super luxury and bespoke experiences designed for the discerning Indian consumer."

Every brand will elevate the evening through exclusive in-store activations, one-day-only previews, and immersive storytelling moments. Across the mall, guests can expect striking visual displays and interactive showcases. At Cafe C, gourmet offerings and signature cocktails will enhance the atmosphere of luxury.

"The Chanakya has always been more than a luxury mall, it is a platform for discovery and storytelling," said Mr. Saurabh Bharara, Vice President & Head, DLF Luxury Malls. "We are celebrating the coming together of global perspective and local finesse to offer rare, personal, and unforgettable experiences."

As India's appetite for luxury becomes more discerning and sophisticated, the day captures the spirit of what lies ahead, a space where timeless brands, immersive experiences, and refined craftsmanship continue to set the standard.

The Chanakya

Yashwant Place Commercial Complex

Chanakyapuri, New Delhi - 110021

Instagram: @thechanakyamall

Website: www.thechanakya.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)