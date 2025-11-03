The Economic Times Unveils India's First Awards Celebrating Pioneers Shaping the Future with AI

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: The Economic Times today announced the launch of ET AI Awards 2025: Celebrating Innovation and Impact, a new platform to recognize artificial intelligence innovations that are delivering meaningful results across Indian industries.

The awards aim to spotlight both startups and established companies that are using AI to solve practical problems and create measurable impact. As India's AI sector continues to grow rapidly, these awards will help identify genuine innovations that are making a difference in people's lives and business operations.

"The future of AI will be defined not just by disruptive ideas, but by the ability to deliver them responsibly, at scale," said Puneet Kukreja, VP - Product & Reader Revenue, Economictimes.com. "Through the ET AI Awards, we honour companies that embody this balance -- Innovation & Impact in solving real problems, and Functional Excellence in how those solutions are designed, governed, and deployed."

The initiative features two tracks. The Startups Track recognizes companies founded within the last five years with revenue under ₹50 crore, while the Enterprise Track honours established companies with revenue exceeding ₹50 crore that are implementing AI solutions at scale.

Awards will be given across four key categories: Innovation & Impact, Functional Excellence, Leadership Awards and Special Awards. These sectors represent areas where AI is creating the most significant business and social impact.

The evaluation process involves two stages. First, technical experts will assess submissions based on innovation quality, market potential, and practical application. Second, a jury of senior executives and AI specialists will evaluate shortlisted entries for strategic value and business viability.

Participating organizations will gain visibility through The Economic Times platform, networking opportunities with investors and industry leaders, and recognition that can help in talent acquisition and business development.

Nominations are open until November 23, 2025.

Complete submission guidelines and evaluation criteria are available on the official ET AI Awards portal. The winners will be announced at a ceremony that will bring together India's AI community, including innovators, investors, and policymakers.

About The Economic Times:

The Economic Times is India's leading business and financial daily, providing comprehensive coverage of business, economy, and technology developments across the country.

