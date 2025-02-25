The Essence of Learning: Dr. ES Chakravarthy Defines the True Purpose of Education for Individuals

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 25: By expressing insights on Education, Dr. ES Chakravarthy recently stressed that education is not simply a book study or the learning of complex formulas; it is a lifelong process of learning, growing, and developing.

Education is much more than just grabbing knowledge; it is an effort justifiable in developing individuals who are confident in their thinking, socially responsible, and committed to taking charge of their learning. For Dr. E Srinivasa Chakravarthy, education is not just a learner being educated to become more productive in their field, but also to produce an overall member of society. According to his beliefs, education will include fundamental pillars like:

1.Confident Individuals: Education gives individuals confidence and allows them to express their opinions, confront challenges, and make informed choices regarding their personal and professional lives.

2.Active Contributors: Education has the potential to provoke social change and establish justice in society. By developing the cross-section between education and social justice, people can better grasp matters of inequality and injustices in society and become agents of change.

3.Self and Self-Directed Learners: True education gives power to the individual to take charge of their own learning process. A self-directed learner goes on collecting knowledge, adapting to the changes in times, and remains committed to being a lifelong learner.

4.Concerned Civic Citizens: A strong sense of civic responsibility must be instilled through education so that people can know every dimension of social issues and actively participate in their communities to work for the betterment of society.

Dr. ES Chakravarthy highlights transformative teaching practices, which should bring improvement in these traits among the learners. He states that "Educational institutions and teachers must work on their holistic development and not just rote learning. The intent should be to create individuals who are academically intelligent and critical thinkers, ethical in their behavior, and responsible towards their society".

He also emphasizes the part teachers play in influencing the next generation. Teachers should be mentors who inspire curiosity and allow students to venture beyond traditional boundaries. By instilling a growth mindset, teachers will help students forge resilience and adaptability, along with a passion for learning.

In this ever-changing and very fast-moving world, the old models of education have to evolve with modern challenges. He emphasizes that learning should be about real-life experiences, problem-solving, and exercising creativity. With technology, hands-on learning, and collaborative experiences, an enhanced educational experience can prepare students for complex real-world challenges.

Nurturing a vision that expresses an inspired alignment with the global movement of reimagining education, Dr. ES Chakravarthy's insights resonate with policymakers, educators, and institutions striving to create significant learning environments. He appeals to all education stakeholders to shift their emphasis from grades and ranking to developing individuals who add value to their communities and the world.

About ES Chakravarthy

Dr. ES Chakravarthy is an eminent leader and innovator who plays a vital role in strategic planning and driving growth. His focus is on empowering individuals with the right skills and mindset to be successful in an ever-changing world. He continues to motivate individuals toward a more meaningful and impactful learning experience.

