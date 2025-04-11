The Evolution of Aryan Realty Infratech Pvt. Ltd. - From a Trusted Consultant to a Visionary Developer

NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], April 11: A decade of excelling in real estate consultancy, we have officially ventured into real estate development. Our first premium residential projects are launching in Sector 102, Gurgaon, and Uttarakhand. This move allows us to transform our deep market knowledge into curating exceptional living spaces and shaping a new chapter in our legacy.

Established in 2014, Aryan Realty Infratech Pvt. Ltd. began as a real estate consultancy, dedicated to helping families and investors discover the right properties in emerging regions such as Dharuhera and Neemrana. As we grew, we expanded into Gurgaon, one of India's fastest-growing real estate markets. Over the years, Aryan Realty has formed strong alliances with industry leaders like M3M, Signature Global, Emaar, and Godrej. We've been recognized as a top-performing channel partner for both M3M and Signature Global for four consecutive years, which is a testament to our commitment to integrity, market insight, and customer delight.

Now, we're leveraging over a decade of rich experience in real estate advisory to firmly position ourselves as a developer with a growing portfolio of premium residential offerings in Gurgaon. These include ARIPL Luxury Floors in Sector 102, located within the prestigious Amstoria township, and ARIPL Luxury Floors 2 in Sector 33, one of the city's fastest-growing residential destinations. Strategically located near Dwarka Expressway, these projects blend contemporary design, thoughtful planning, and future-ready amenities, setting the tone for what lies ahead. Our vision is rooted in excellence, innovation, and sustainability, and we're not just building homes-we're building a new legacy.

Surender Kaushik, Founder & Director of Aryan Realty Infratech Pvt. Ltd., stated, "We proudly stepped into the role of a real estate developer, building upon our strong foundation as a trusted Real Estate Consultancy firm in the Gurgaon market. Having successfully led our transition from consultant to developer, we have channelled our market expertise into crafting landmark residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects that reflect our commitment to excellence. From land acquisition and project planning to design coordination, construction management, and strategic marketing, we remain closely involved at every stage to ensure our projects not only meet market demands but also set new benchmarks in quality, innovation, and sustainability. Our journey has just begun, and we are committed to shaping a future defined by trust, transparency, and transformative spaces."

Our vision is to redefine the conventions of Indian real estate, and Aryan Realty Infratech is committed to delivering excellence in every aspect, from meticulous planning and superior craftsmanship to unmatched service standards. We believe that luxury should not just be an aspiration but a lifestyle experienced every day. With each development, Aryan Realty continues to raise the bar for premium living, crafting spaces that are both aspirational and enduring.

While we are still a young name in the development space, we bring a wealth of experience from years in real estate consultancy and a diversified presence across multiple segments of the market. As the real estate sector opens new avenues for growth, Aryan Realty stands ready to shape the future of urban living, thoughtfully designed community & crafted spaces.

