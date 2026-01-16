The Founders and Startups Powering India Forward: National Startup Day 2026

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 16: National Startup Day 2026 celebrates the innovators and entrepreneurs driving India's growth and transformation. Across sectors like technology, healthcare, fintech, sustainability, and consumer services, startups are not only creating jobs but also delivering scalable solutions to real-world challenges. At the heart of this movement are visionary founders who combine resilience, creativity, and purpose, turning ideas into impactful ventures. Their leadership is shaping India's startup ecosystem, reinforcing the country's position as a global hub of innovation and entrepreneurship.

1. Anil Agrawal - Founder, EnsoLogic Commerce

Anil Agrawal is a visionary third-generation entrepreneur and the Founder of EnsoLogic Commerce, on a mission to digitize the $32 trillion global cross-border trade (CBT) ecosystem. Combining deep industry knowledge with technological foresight, Anil has built a strong, motivated team of over 100 professionals and established a profitable, PAT-positive organization that seamlessly integrates innovation with execution.

Known for his people-first approach, courage, and relentless optimism, Anil has navigated every phase of the startup journey, learning from each challenge and emerging stronger. He focuses on creating not just a company, but an ecosystem of problem-solvers determined to succeed in one of the world's most complex markets.

Under his leadership, EnsoLogic Commerce is enabling global businesses to simplify cross-border trade, improve efficiency, and unlock new opportunities. Trusted by clients, partners, and investors alike, Anil is widely regarded as a transformative leader, shaping the future of global commerce while building one of India's first truly trillion-dollar enterprises. His journey exemplifies the resilience, vision, and impact-driven entrepreneurship celebrated on National Startup Day 2026.

2. Bhanu Prakash Kandula - Founder, Stylo

Bhanu Prakash Kandula is a second-generation entrepreneur and the Founder of StyloWorld, a 100% bootstrapped Indian enterprise technology company transforming operations for manufacturing and process-driven organisations. StyloWorld provides unified, cloud-native platforms that simplify complex business workflows, integrating operations, finance, sales, quality, and analytics into a single, cohesive ecosystem.

Recognising the challenges enterprises face with fragmented software systems that operate in silos, Bhanu built StyloWorld to replace operational complexity with clarity. Through its flagship platforms, Stylo and StyloDesk, the company enables organisations to automate processes, gain real-time visibility, and scale confidently without disruption. With over 15,000 users served to date, StyloWorld has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking efficiency, reliability, and scalable growth.

Under Bhanu's leadership, the company continues to innovate, introducing AI-driven insights and deeper automation while maintaining a founder-led, India-first approach. StyloWorld exemplifies how purpose-driven technology can align with real operational workflows, empowering enterprises to achieve streamlined, intelligent, and sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

3. Chandresh Mehta & Vvikas Aroraa - Founders, Eassylife

Chandresh Mehta and Vvikas Aroraa co-lead Eassylife, a technology-driven platform designed to simplify everyday life while empowering communities through meaningful employment. Sharing a vision of creating opportunities and enhancing service reliability, the duo built a full-stack marketplace that connects customers with trained local professionals, providing access to steady work, fair earnings, and skill development.

Eassylife is India's first platform to offer customers choice across multiple price points for the same service, promoting affordability while increasing demand. Leveraging AI-driven systems, the platform optimizes matching, pricing transparency, and service quality, allowing providers to streamline schedules, reduce downtime, and scale micro-enterprises efficiently.

By integrating technology with community-focused training and support, Chandresh and Vvikas aim to generate large-scale employment, uplift local economies, and make essential services more reliable and accessible for millions of Indians. Their approach demonstrates how founder-led startups can combine innovation, social impact, and operational excellence to reshape service delivery and drive inclusive growth across the country.

4. Dhruthi Rao Boddupelli - Co-founder & Technical Head, StyloWorld

Dhruthi Rao Boddupelli is the Co-founder and Technical Head of StyloWorld, a 100% bootstrapped Indian enterprise technology company simplifying operations for manufacturing and process-driven organisations. With over 15,000 users served, StyloWorld provides unified, cloud-native platforms that integrate operations, finance, sales, quality, and analytics into a single, coherent ecosystem.

Recognising that fragmented and siloed software slows decision-making and increases costs, Dhruthi ensures StyloWorld's platforms reflect real operational workflows. Through Stylo and StyloDesk, businesses can automate processes, gain real-time visibility, and scale without disruption. Her technical leadership drives the development of reliable, industry-relevant, and purpose-driven systems that empower enterprises to replace complexity with clarity.

Looking ahead, Dhruthi is focused on advancing automation, embedding AI-driven insights, and strengthening StyloWorld's position as a sustainable, founder-led, India-first enterprise technology platform. Her work exemplifies how thoughtful technology leadership can transform operations, enabling manufacturing and service-driven organisations to achieve intelligent, scalable, and resilient growth in a rapidly evolving business environment.

5. Harsh Tyagi - Founder, NBIS

Harsh Tyagi is the Founder of NBIS, a cutting-edge interior design startup specialising in residential and commercial spaces through Building Information Modelling (BIM). Combining design expertise with advanced technology, NBIS delivers sustainable, budget-conscious solutions that ensure precision, transparency, and high-quality execution for every project.

With certifications as a Color Consultant, Scientific Vastu practitioner, and from Autodesk and Graphisoft, Harsh brings a rare combination of creative, technical, and scientific rigor to interior design. Over the past five years, he has successfully completed more than 45 projects, leveraging digital workflows that integrate client requirements directly into the design and construction process.

NBIS's technology-driven approach enables clients to visualise, modify, and approve designs with clarity, ensuring that every detail aligns with their vision. Harsh's focus on innovation, efficiency, and client empowerment reflects a broader trend of Indian startups bringing professional-grade digital solutions to traditional industries. Through NBIS, he is redefining how interiors are conceptualised, planned, and delivered, bridging design creativity with operational transparency and precision.

6. Dr. Megha Tomar - Founder & CEO, MyCheckup

Dr. Megha Tomar is the Founder and CEO of MyCheckup, a digital-first preventive healthcare platform dedicated to making healthcare accessible, proactive, and scalable across India. National Startup Day 2026 celebrates innovators like Dr. Tomar who are driving India's economic and social transformation. Under her leadership, MyCheckup is addressing critical gaps in preventive health by offering routine health monitoring, early detection, and data-driven insights that empower individuals to take charge of their well-being.

Founded with a vision to simplify healthcare and reduce barriers to timely medical intervention, MyCheckup integrates technology with personalized care, enabling a seamless experience for users across the country. Dr. Tomar's approach combines resilience, execution, and clarity of purpose, reflecting the spirit of founders who transform ideas into impactful ventures. Supported by initiatives such as Startup India and a growing investment ecosystem, MyCheckup exemplifies how founder-led startups are not only creating employment but also delivering scalable solutions to real-world challenges, reinforcing India's emergence as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

7. Mohit Talwar, Co-founder & CIO, InvesTek

On National Startup Day 2026, Mohit Talwar represents a new generation of fintech leaders building technology-led financial institutions grounded in ethics, research, and client-centricity. As Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of InvesTek, Mohit is driving the creation of a full-stack financial services platform powered by artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and in-house research capabilities.

With over two decades of experience across global banking institutions including Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, and IDFC First Bank, Mohit has managed funds exceeding USD 500 million. This deep institutional expertise has shaped InvesTek's rapid growth into one of India's fastest-growing fintech firms, managing ₹1,500 crore in AUM, serving over 1,000 clients, and operating across five Indian locations within just 18 months.

A strong believer in AI, blockchain, and behavioural finance, Mohit sees the convergence of these technologies transforming wealth management into a more transparent, personalized, and accessible ecosystem--aligning innovation with long-term trust and impact.

8. Dr. Shivani Khetan - Founder, Mudita

Dr. Shivani Khetan leads Mudita, a venture at the intersection of neuroscience, leadership, and human behavior, bringing a human-centric perspective to India's startup ecosystem. Her work empowers founders and leadership teams to develop clarity, emotional resilience, and conscious decision-making in high-pressure, growth-driven environments.

With extensive training across evidence-informed frameworks and professional exposure at institutions such as Fortis Healthcare, Dr. Khetan integrates neuroscience with reflective and expressive processes to enhance regulation, adaptability, and sustainable performance. Unlike traditional therapy approaches, she leverages creative reflection as a tool for leadership insight, awareness, and cognitive flexibility.

Mudita's approach highlights the evolving nature of leadership in today's technology-driven world. Dr. Khetan emphasizes that innovation is not only about building smarter systems but also about cultivating leaders who remain connected to themselves, their teams, and the human impact of their work. On National Startup Day, her vision underscores the importance of emotional literacy and self-awareness as core competencies shaping India's next generation of entrepreneurial leaders.

9. Shreh Madan - Founder, Burgrill

Shreh Madan founded Burgrill after identifying a clear gap in India's burger market. While MNC chains offered mass-produced, low-cost options and other brands positioned burgers as luxury items, there was no middle ground. Burgrill was created to offer affordable, premium grilled burgers tailored to Indian tastes, with a menu thoughtfully designed for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian consumers.

Over time, the brand expanded beyond burgers into healthy bowls, sandwiches, sides, and more, maintaining a focus on quality, taste, and value. Shreh's vision emphasizes grilled--not fried--fast food at accessible prices, coupled with eco-conscious packaging and constant innovation through customization.

Despite the challenges of scaling in a competitive quick-service restaurant space, Burgrill has stayed committed to delivering a consistent and satisfying customer experience. Through thoughtful product design, operational discipline, and a deep understanding of evolving consumer preferences, Shreh Madan continues to grow Burgrill as a trusted comfort food brand, setting new standards for accessible, premium dining in India.

10. Utkarsh Tyagi, Founder, Nutricrate

On National Startup Day 2026, Utkarsh Tyagi stands out as a founder shaping India's growing clean-label food movement through Nutricrate, a wellness-focused brand he started in 2020 and built in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Driven by a deep passion for unprocessed superfoods, Utkarsh envisioned a brand that delivers pure, additive-free nutrition while supporting sustainable sourcing directly from Indian farmers.

From day one, Utkarsh built Nutricrate on the principles of traceability, quality, and transparency, ensuring every product reflects farm-fresh authenticity and uncompromising standards. His belief in reconnecting consumers with nature's best has helped build strong customer trust, rooted in consistency, innovation, and nutritional integrity.

Reflecting on the journey, Utkarsh believes that meaningful startups solve real problems at scale. Through Nutricrate, he continues to empower Indians with effective, natural wellness solutions, while strengthening scalable supply chains that support both farmer livelihoods and India's evolving health-conscious ecosystem.

