The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance to Host the 10th Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit 2025

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25: The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) will host the 10th Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit (GPQS) on February 27-28, 2025, at the J.W. Marriott Juhu in Mumbai. With the theme "Navigating the Next Decade for Global Excellence", the summit will bring together industry leaders, regulators, and experts to shape the future of pharmaceutical quality and manufacturing.

Key Highlights:

* Inaugural session: Nilesh Gupta, Chair of IPA's Quality Forum and Managing Director of Lupin, will open the summit. This will be followed by a keynote address by Arvind Virmani, Member, NITI Aayog, Government of India and special remarks by Rajeev Raghuvanshi, Drug Controller General of India.

* CEOs Panel Discussion: Industry leaders from Cipla, Lupin, Sun Pharma and Zydus Lifesciences will discuss strategies for India to achieve global leadership.

GPQS serves as a premier platform for thought leadership, global collaboration, and knowledge exchange on pharmaceutical manufacturing and quality excellence. The Summit will witness 50+ distinguished speakers for 11 sessions across two days to explore the strategic direction for the Indian pharmaceutical sector to be the global benchmark in quality. Key topics include:

* Enhancing Quality Culture: Strategies for building and sustaining a strong Quality Culture within organizations

* AI-Driven Manufacturing: Exploring the role of artificial intelligence in revolutionizing manufacturing processes

* Supply Chain Resilience: Approaches to strengthen supply chains against global disruptions

* Sustainability in Pharma: Implementing sustainable practices to minimize environmental impact

* Emerging Technologies: Innovations such as touchless manufacturing and process excellence that drive India's next phase of manufacturing evolution

* Nurturing Next-Generation Talent: Developing talent for a quality-driven pharma industry

* Holistic Quality Excellence: Strategies to enhance operational efficiency

A major highlight of the event will be the launch of McKinsey's report "Shaping the Future of India's Pharmaceutical Operations" along with two IPA Best Practices Reports on "Authentication and Track & Trace in Pharma Products Packaging" and "Nitrosamine Drug Substance-Related Impurities (NDSRIs)".

With a focus on quality, innovation and regulatory excellence, this Summit is a must-attend event for professionals across manufacturing, quality, regulatory, supply chain and biopharma functions.

The 10th Global Pharma Quality Summit will set the tone for Indian pharma for the next decade, reinforcing quality as the foundation of industry growth and global leadership.

