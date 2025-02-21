The Luxe League: India's Most Exclusive Social Club Unveiled in Grand Style!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 21: The Luxe League, India's premier social club, celebrated its grand opening at Le Meridien, Connaught Place, on February 16, 2025. The exclusive event attracted distinguished guests from various fields, including celebrities, politicians, influencers, and business leaders, all gathered for an evening of elite entertainment and unparalleled networking.

The evening's highlight was a chilling live performance by chart-topper Lekka, which left the crowd glued to her heavenly voice and energetic on-stage performance. Having shared the platform with music legends Arijit Singh and Badshah earlier, Lekka's performance was the ideal way to bring the night in. The evening also witnessed electrifying performances by top DJs like DJ Triwicked, DJ Jugni, and Ankur Bhasin, who went on to enthrall the audience until the break of dawn.

"The Luxe League is devoted to creating a high-end setting where similar-minded couples can meet, match, and form significant connections," said Kanishak Gupta, Co-Founder of The Luxe League. "Our initial launch event was merely the beginning--we are committed to hosting a series of high-end, high-profile events for our members, giving them the chance to engage and grow in ways that are both distinctive and enriching."

One of the uniqueness of The Luxe League is that it is couple-oriented--recognizing that couples do have their own groups of friends, the club provides an upscale and casual atmosphere where they could mingle as a team. Unlike other social clubs, The Luxe League has been engineered to close the gap between business and social networking, and therefore it is the ultimate watering hole for high-net-worth individuals and power couples who want to grow their networks.

On opening day, The Luxe League welcomed its first 55 Delhi-NCR high-achievers members in a milestone event of its presence

Aging fast with plans to expand rapidly, the club is ready to increase its reach PAN-India, providing a deluxe networking experience across principal cities.

The evening was graced by several notable couples and distinguished personalities, including; Akhil Sachdeva (Bollywood Singer and Composer), Aman Goel (Minister, Haryana - BJP), Umang Bajaj (MLA, Rajinder Nagar, Delhi - BJP), Vipul Gupta & Priyanka Gupta (Owner, Rajnigandha), Ashish Gupta (Owner, Chutki), Lovish Mittal (Madhuram Ghee), Bharat Reshma (Renowned Designer), Sumit Dang (Owner, Seven Seas), Shalini Bhatia (Influencer) & Ankita Kochar (Influencer) & many other elite dignitaries.

With its commitment to curating high-end networking experiences, The Luxe League is set to redefine elite socializing in India. The club's exclusive membership model ensures that every event is a premium, high-calibre gathering of the country's most influential personalities.

