The Map Stores: An Emerging Leading Name in Wooden World Map Design

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 24: Established in 2021 under the visionary leadership of Yash Suthar, The Map Stores has emerged as a trailblazer in the world of wall decor by reimagining how people connect with geography, travel, and design. What began as a niche idea has now become a full-fledged movement--crafting stunning, 3D Wooden World Wall Maps that not only decorate walls but also inspire stories, memories, and aspirations.

Since its inception, The Map Stores has focused on redefining how wall decor is perceived in Indian homes and workspaces. Instead of treating decor as a purely aesthetic element, the brand approaches it as a medium of expression--where walls reflect curiosity, ambition, and a global outlook. Each wooden world map is designed to bring meaning into a space, encouraging people to engage with the world beyond their immediate surroundings.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, The Map Stores represents a new generation of Indian design-led brands that combine craftsmanship with contemporary lifestyle needs. Every product is conceptualized and produced locally, allowing the brand to maintain consistency in quality, detailing, and design intent. This approach has helped The Map Stores steadily build trust among homeowners, architects, interior designers, and businesses seeking distinctive decor solutions.

"Our mission was bold yet simple: to end the need for importing premium wooden maps by bringing world-class craftsmanship to Indian homes and offices," says founder Yash Suthar, whose vision was to create a product that reflects both global wanderlust and Indian artistry.

The brand's product range caters to varied preferences and spaces. From clean, understated 2D wooden world maps to layered 3D designs that command attention, The Map Stores offers solutions that fit both subtle interiors and bold feature walls. These maps are increasingly being used in living rooms, home offices, cafes, co-working spaces, and corporate environments, where they function as both decor and conversation starters.

Ease of installation and long-term durability are central to the brand's design process. Each wooden world map is created to be installed without specialized tools, making it accessible to a wide audience. The use of eco-conscious materials further reflects The Map Stores' commitment to responsible design, ensuring that aesthetic appeal does not come at the cost of sustainability.

What Lies Ahead

* Expanding its reach within India by strengthening its presence in the premium and design-led home decor space across residential and commercial interiors.

* Curating exclusive creative collaborations with designers, architects, and travel-focused creators to introduce limited-edition wooden world map collections.

* Scaling global distribution with region-specific designs for international markets where demand for handcrafted decor is growing.

* Focusing on innovation in materials, design detailing, and installation experience to support long-term brand growth.

By staying rooted in its original vision while adapting to changing lifestyle and design preferences, The Map Stores continues to transform walls into reflections of how people see, explore, and connect with the world.

About The Map Stores

Founded in 2021 in Ahmedabad under the Motion Ink LLP banner, The Map Stores is India's pioneering brand in handcrafted wooden world maps, reshaping premium wall decor through sustainability and local craftsmanship. Led by founder Yash Suthar, the brand has quickly established itself as one of the country's fastest-growing homegrown decor ventures. Its product portfolio spans minimalist 2D wooden world maps, immersive 3D designs, remote-controlled LED wooden world maps, and complementary travel accessories. By blending refined design with eco-friendly materials and easy DIY installation, The Map Stores creates decor pieces that go beyond aesthetics to reflect a love for travel, storytelling, and thoughtful design. With a strong customer base in India and global shipping capabilities, the brand is now moving toward smart decor innovations. Proudly Made in India, The Map Stores continues its journey to become a globally recognized destination for premium wooden map decor, crafted with intent and rooted in Indian artistry.

For media inquiries:

Email: themapstores@gmail.com

Phone: +91-990-989-6279 (Support), +91-990-999-6289 (Order & Product Info)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)