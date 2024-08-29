The/Nudge Institute Appoints Krishna Raghavan as Chief People Officer

PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 29: The/Nudge Institute has announced the appointment of Krishna Raghavan as Chief People Officer. Krishna will focus on crafting and implementing a People and Culture strategy that will support 'Nudgesters' in solving India's most pressing developmental challenges, in partnership with governments, markets and civil society. With 25 years of experience across Tech and HR, Krishna recently served as Chief People Officer at Flipkart, where he spearheaded transformative initiatives that significantly enhanced the employee experience and positioned the company as an employer of choice. Atul Satija, Founder and CEO of The/Nudge Institute, said, "As we continue to scale our impact at The/Nudge Institute, our people remain our most important asset. The nonprofit sector needs the best talent to drive meaningful change, and we are committed to attracting and nurturing that talent. We are thrilled to welcome Krishna as our Chief People Officer. With his exceptional leadership at Flipkart and Navi, where he played a pivotal role in shaping their People and Culture function, Krishna brings invaluable experience and a deep understanding of how to build high-performing teams. We are excited to have him on board as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the social sector."

Krishna Raghavan added, "The organisation's aspiration to work towards a 'poverty-free India within our lifetime' inspired me to be part of their journey. I believe the organisation's focus on 'resilient livelihoods' is an extremely innovative and sustainable approach to poverty alleviation, and I am very excited to be part of it. My focus within the people function, across organisations, has been to empower and nurture individuals as they reach their potential to attain fulfilment and deliver maximal impact. I joined The/Nudge at a stage when I was keen on expanding the scope of my work with a larger social purpose and ecosystem. This is close to my heart and aligns with my own purpose."

Krishna holds a Bachelor's degree in mathematics from St. Xavier's College and a B.S, Mathematics, Computer Science from Denison University.

Previously, Krishna has worked with Navi, Cleartrip and Yahoo. In his HR roles, he has led talent acquisition and development, compensation and benefits, organisational design, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion, and change management.

Krishna is looking to build The/Nudge, a leading nonprofit, with committed problem solvers true to The/Nudge Spirit:

* Purpose at the centre

* Founder's mindset

* Solutions at population scale

* Better together

The/Nudge offers an impact-led working environment that is open, fun, respectful and appreciative.

To know more, please visit www.thenudge.org

About The/Nudge Institute

The/Nudge is an action institute building resilient livelihoods to alleviate poverty. We work with social entrepreneurs, women, farmers, tribals and youth on rural development, agriculture, skilling and economic inclusion, along with 15 central and state government partners. Set up with support from 90+ eminent philanthropists, 40+ corporates and 15+ foundations, The/Nudge is contributing towards a "poverty-free India, within our lifetime".

